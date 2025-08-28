Ugandan health experts urge daily exercise to fight rising non-communicable diseases

Health experts have cautioned working professionals to prioritise daily physical exercise, warning that even a single day of inactivity can increase the risk of developing at least one of 12 out of the 45 Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs).

Dr Moris Kasibante, a health specialist at C-Care Hospital, said while poor nutrition is a major contributor to NCDs, lack of exercise is equally dangerous and can result in raised blood pressure, increased blood glucose, elevated blood lipids, and obesity.

“All people are vulnerable to risk factors contributing to NCDs, including children, adults and the elderly. That’s why we must embrace healthy diets, regular physical activity, and avoid exposure to tobacco smoke,” Dr Kasibante said.

He added: “Critically, starting at the age of 40, if a person is physically inactive for more than six hours a day, they are at risk of developing 12 of the 45 NCDs. I recommend at least 30 to 60 minutes of exercise daily, enough to break a sweat, so as to burn excess fats.”

For employees who spend long hours sitting, Dr Kasibante suggested under-desk workouts and stationary bikes as preventive measures. He also encouraged wellness packages and regular blood pressure checks.

NCDs, also known as chronic diseases, are of long duration and result from a mix of genetic, physiological, environmental, and behavioural factors. The main types include cardiovascular diseases (such as heart attacks and stroke), cancers, chronic respiratory diseases (such as asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease), and diabetes.

In Uganda, cancer, diabetes, cardiovascular conditions, and chronic respiratory diseases account for about 33 percent of annual deaths, underscoring the urgent need for stronger interventions.

In response, the Human Resource Managers Association of Uganda (HRMAU), alongside partners, recently organised the 3rd annual sports gala under the theme “Healthy People, Productive Workplaces.” The event attracted more than 400 professionals, who participated in blood donation and sports activities to promote wellness.

Mr Ronald Bosa, president of HRMAU, urged government to expand NCD detection, screening, treatment, and palliative care facilities as part of a stronger national response.

“The government must invest in health systems that respond to users’ expectations and needs. Vulnerable and socially disadvantaged people get sicker and die sooner than those in higher socio-economic positions, partly because they have limited access to health services,” Mr Bosa said.

He also encouraged HR departments across the country to integrate exercise programmes for employees to improve productivity and support company growth.

Global NCD burden

According to World Health Organisation (WHO) data, NCDs claimed at least 43 million lives in 2021, accounting for 75 percent of all deaths globally. Of these, 18 million were of people under 70 years, with 82 percent of premature deaths occurring in low- and middle-income countries.

Cardiovascular diseases killed 19 million people, cancers 10 million, chronic respiratory diseases 4 million, and diabetes more than 2 million, the WHO data shows.