UN donates 200 laptops to Ugandan schools to enhance digital literacy

The United Nations (UN) has donated 200 laptops to selected secondary schools in Uganda, in a major boost to digital learning and access to quality education.

The beneficiary schools include Jinja College and Busedde Seed Secondary School in Jinja; Entebbe Comprehensive Secondary School, Bussi Island School, and Entebbe Secondary School in Entebbe; along with Kasengejje Secondary School, Kings College Budo, Mary Reparatrix Secondary School, Victoria High School, Airforce Secondary School, and Mande Kalema Memorial Secondary School.

The handover ceremony was held at Jinja College, where Mr Paulin Djomo, Director of Administration at the UN Regional Service Centre Entebbe (RSCE), emphasized the urgency of bridging the digital divide to equip students with essential technological skills.

“The future belongs to children, and children of today will represent us tomorrow. If we don't keep our children up to date with what's happening, they will be left behind. We want to contribute to that because they are the future of tomorrow,’’ he said.

Mr Djomo noted that while some schools are still introducing students to basic skills like typing, others are already developing digital projects, highlighting the disparity in access to technology.

"In some schools, students are just starting to learn basic computer skills, such as typing, and may not even know how to create a document," Mr Djomo said. "In contrast, other schools are more advanced and are already developing projects."

He added that the UN is committed to ongoing support for ICT in education and revealed that the donated laptops come pre-installed with custom learning software from UNICEF to support learners more effectively.

“The UN has pledged to continue donating computers to schools to provide students with access to technology.”

Mr Paulin Djomo, Director of Administration at the UN Regional Service Centre Entebbe while handing over the laptops to Mr Michael Dhikusooka, headteacher of Jinja College on April 10, 2025.

The donation has been warmly welcomed by school leaders. Mr Michael Dhikusooka, Head Teacher of Jinja College, expressed deep appreciation for the donation of 20 laptops and a high-quality printer.

"We are truly humbled by this incredibly valuable donation," he said. "It is a timely and welcome support that aligns perfectly with our school's theme for this academic year: 'Embracing ICT Innovations in 21st Century Education'."

He noted that the last substantial support for the school’s ICT department was received in 2012 from the Uganda Communications Commission, which provided computers that are now largely outdated.

"This donation will empower our students to gain relevant knowledge, develop marketable skills, and prepare them for higher education and the demands of the modern world," Mr Dhikusooka said.

"We are grateful for this generous donation." He added that the support will benefit the school's 1,382 students by enhancing their learning experience.

Mr Dhikusooka also urged students to take full advantage of the new tools to engage in self-driven learning.

"With Artificial Intelligence, you can learn independently without waiting for a teacher to instruct you. It is a powerful tool that aids learning in the 21st century."

Mr Moses Mutagana, Head of the ICT Department at Jinja College, described the laptops as a key enabler for implementing the new lower secondary curriculum.

"The laptops will enable us to implement the new lower secondary curriculum, which demands the integration of ICT into teaching and learning," he said.

Despite the positive impact, Mr Mutagana pointed out ongoing challenges that affect the effective integration of ICT in schools, including a shortage of trained ICT teachers, high costs of hardware, limited electricity supply, outdated equipment, and poor internet connectivity.