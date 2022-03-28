Uneb asks schools for S4 coursework scores

The Uganda National Examinations Board (Uneb) has asked schools to submit to it first and second term coursework assessment marks for Senior Four and Senior Six candidates.

In a March 15 letter to all head teachers of secondary schools, the Uneb executive director, Mr Dan Odongo, said the coursework assessment marks will be submitted electronically and will be considered when grading the candidates’ final Uneb results for the 2022 academic year.

Mr Odongo said coursework assessment is key and an ingredient of the results in the subjects for which it is a requirement.

“Due to the impact of Covid-19 on the school calendar, schools are to submit coursework assessment marks for term one and term two of the school academic year 2022,” the letter read in part.

Students, who have transferred to other centres where they would sit for their exams, were reminded to ensure that all their coursework assessment marks are transferred to the new centre.

“Any candidate with no coursework assessment marks or with incomplete coursework marks shall not be graded in the respective subject(s),” the letter added.

President Museveni closed schools for almost two years as a way of mitigating the impact of Covid-19.

The schools were reopened officially on January 10 with an abridged curriculum.