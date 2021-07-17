Unique 2020 PLE exams held under cloud of Covid

By ESTHER OLUKA More by this Author

The 2020 Primary Leaving Examinations (PLE) were sat by candidates under extremely unique circumstances because of the Covid-19 pandemic that forced Uganda National Examinations Board (UNEB) to on several occasions make changes to the examinations timetable.

The examinations, which should have been sat in November last year, were finally taken on March 30 and 31 this year, and the results were released yesterday.

Uganda confirmed its first case of coronavirus on Sunday, March 22, 2020. Government was forced to impose a lockdown that resulted into imposing a curfew, travel restrictions and the closure of education institutions as part of measures aimed at curbing the spread of the virus.

With this, candidates were forced to spend most of their time home. As a result, some girls ended up pregnant. Others were married off.

Data from Kitgum Diocese indicates that 3,430 teenage girls between 14 and 16 years got pregnant between March and October 2020. Of these, 780 are from Kitgum District, 1,000 from Lamwo District, 730 from Agago and 920 from Pader.

The challenges experienced were best captured by the chairperson of Uneb, Ms Mary Okwakol, as she spoke during the release of the results.

“This was after a long period characterised by a lot of risks and uncertainties occasioned by the Covid-19 pandemic,” Ms Okwakol said.

She added: “The nature of examination administration is such that a lot of activities could not be done remotely or virtually. These activities ranged from candidates taking the examination to marking and processing the results.”

According to Ms Okwakol, it required nearly 750,000 candidates coming together in examination rooms across the country, more than 30,000 examination supervisors and invigilators to conduct the examination, and, about 6,000 examiners, checkers, and adjudicators and other temporary staff at 12 examinations marking venues.

She revealed that Uneb had with the support of the Ministry of Education and Sports and the Covid19 task force ensured that standard operating procedures (SOPS) prescribed by the Ministry of Health such as wearing of face masks, social distancing, use of sanitisers and taking of temperatures were enforced especially in examination marking centres.

Ms Margaret Ndibogeza, 62, a mother of four, and grandmother of eight, was among the candidates who sat for exams at Namisambya Primary School, in Kamuli District.

“The circumstances under which I sat examinations were indeed special because of the pandemic, my age, and the fact that I also had a family to look after. But because I was determined to excel, I befriended other candidates who were performing better than I was as well as got involved in group work,” she says.

Ms Ndibogeza advises other women to return to school if the opportunity to do so presents itself.

“I have not checked my final results yet. However, I am optimistic that I will pass,” she said yesterday.

Ms Ntoniyo Ikalu, 45, a father of seven and LCI chairperson of Bulema Zone, Northern Division in Kamuli Municipality, sat for exams at Kings Glory Primary School, in Kamuli District.

“One of the reasons that pushed me to go back to school was in order to show everyone that studies are very important…

But, things were not easy because of the uncertainty that came with the pandemic. My studies were partly interrupted because of the lockdown and curfew,” he told Saturday Monitor.

Mr Ikalu got 27 points scoring 7 in English, 5 in Science, 8 in Social Studies and 7 in Mathematics, but is happy with the result.

