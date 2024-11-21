URA goes after apartments

Modern fully-furnished apartments could soon start paying Value Added Tax (VAT) following a landmark court ruling in favour of the Uganda Revenue Authority (URA).

This is because such apartments are expected to generate a significant added income compared to ordinary residential apartments.

This comes after the Tax Appeals Tribunal (TAT) ruled in favour of URA following a petition by Mr Harad Karia, the owner of Royal Palms Nakasero Apartment, who sought to be exempted from paying VAT.

Royal Palms Nakasero consists of 34 fully furnished apartments and URA argued that the facility deals in serviced structures, which attract VAT, something the owner rejected.

In the November 4 ruling, the Tribunal stated that the reason for the VAT exemption on immovable property is that it is normally a relatively passive activity not generating significant added value.

But for Royal Palms, the court ruled that the terms of the tenancy show that the letting of the premises in question was not a passive activity.

The court also found out that the amenities provided by the facility, including furnishings, DStv, Wi-Fi, pool and a gym, all point towards active use and generate significant added value, which is passed on to tenants in the form of monthly rent and service charge.

In its ruling, the tribunal pointed out that properties providing such amenities command higher monthly rents compared to those without.

“Active exploitation of property places it among the transactions excluded from VAT exemption. The absence of a specific definition of the term service apartment does not render the provision ambiguous. It is the Tribunal’s duty to look at the provision in question and determine its meaning,” it stated in the ruling.

Further still, the court explained that the definition of service apartments is temporary accommodation, halfway between a hotel and a traditional apartment that can be booked on both short and long-term basis, fully furnished with various amenities such as fridges, gym, DStv, Wi-FI and pool, among others.

It added: “The applicant’s property is a service apartment, the letting and leasing of which is not VAT-exempt.”

The applicant had argued that his business is a residential property and falls within the definition of a supply by way of a lease of immovable property, which is VAT exempt, and that his tenants have long-term tenancies ranging from one to three years.

Mr Karia had also argued that modern premium residential properties offer such amenities as part of a competitive residential market and their inclusion doesn’t turn them into hotels or service apartments.

The applicant had also argued that service apartments are not defined in the law and as such, should be interpreted in favour of the taxpayer.

However, URA argued that the applicant doesn’t play the passive role of merely providing space for accommodation, it provides more than plainly accessorial add-ons to the accommodation.

The URA pointed out that the applicant provides amenities, including Dstv, Internet, gym, fully furnished apartments, and pool, all of which are not provided in ordinary apartments.

It was discovered that the applicant didn’t only develop the apartments but also added value to them.

“The role of the applicant is more active than just letting off immovable property. Service apartments must be given their plan and ordinary meaning,” URA argued.

