Victoria University VC urges students to use AI for content generation

The Vice Chancellor of Victoria University, Dr Lawrence Muganga, has urged young people, particularly students, to harness the power of Artificial Intelligence (AI) for content generation, warning that those who fail to adapt risk being replaced by machines by 2030.

Speaking during a student orientation at the university's main campus in Kampala on Tuesday, Dr Muganga emphasised that AI is no longer a future concept but a current force shaping the global workforce.

"Where we are going and where we are coming from, I don’t care what you’ve been told before, forget it. Focus on what will make you a better person," he said.

Dr. Muganga highlighted the growing capabilities of AI tools in generating high-quality content, including articles, reports, and software code, in seconds and with minimal input.

"By 2030, AI will have replaced many roles people are training for today. If you don’t adapt, a machine will replace you," he warned.

According to Dr. Muganga, students must understand how AI generates content and learn to control and customize it to remain competitive.

"Machines today can generate ideas, communicate, interact, tell stories, solve problems, and even understand emotions," he said. "They do all this without getting tired, without gossiping, and without scrolling through TikTok. Employers prefer them because they are efficient and consistent."

Dr. Muganga criticized universities and institutions that discourage students from using AI, saying, "I know some universities are telling their students not to use AI. That is the most foolish advice anyone could give. AI is here to stay. Whether you like it or not, it is now part of our daily lives."

Ms. Shamim Matovu, Director of Corporate Education at Victoria University, echoed Dr. Muganga's sentiments, stating that the university is committed to preparing students to become job creators rather than job seekers.

"Our goal is to help students place themselves in a marketable position. The world is not waiting for anyone, and we must prepare our learners for tomorrow, not yesterday," she said.

Ms. Matovu introduced a new mandatory curriculum focused on personal discovery, digital skills, and global relevance, designed to help students understand their potential, digital strengths, and role in a globalized world.

"We don’t want graduates who think life ends in their neighborhood. We are crafting global citizens—people who know their value, who understand their skills, and who are ready to solve real-world problems," she added.

Addressing the mindset many students have about money and success, Ms. Matovu said, "If you think money is the root of all evil, we’re going to change that mindset. Money is a tool for opportunity and progress. If you understand that, then you’ll begin to create value that benefits both you and your community."

She noted that through exposure to AI, digital platforms, and entrepreneurial thinking, students will be empowered to develop their income-generating ventures, ultimately reducing poverty in their communities.



