‘Voice of the voiceless’ Ogwal gone but her legacy still survives

Dokolo woman Member of Parliament, Cecilia Atim Ogwal, died from a hospital in India yesterday, but leaders from all walks of life believe her legacy is not dead.

A politician with a rare character and quality, and dedicated to the service of humanity are the words that depict the personality of the 77-year-old strong and tough mother, often referred to as “Iron Lady”.

The deceased’s brother Alfred Opio confirmed that his sister passed away from India where she had been accompanied by her son, Mr Moses Otyek, for a review of medical problems she was undergoing.

Mr John Baptist Okello Okello, the former LC5 chairman of Dokolo, who has been so close to Ogwal, also confirmed Ogwal’s untimely demise.

“I regret with sadness to inform you of the untimely death of my sister, Imat Ogwal. I have talked to her brother Alfred Opio, who has also confirmed that she passed away in India, where she had been accompanied by son Otyek, for a review of medical problems she was undergoing,” he said by telephone.

Unfortunately, Ogwal could not make it and she passed away. Mr Okello Okello said arrangements are now being made to see that her body is brought back home.

“And the family will also convene a meeting to see how we can work together in the preparation for the burial arrangements, so that when the body arrives both in Uganda and in Lango here, we should give her a decent burial,” he added.

Col (Rtd) Tony Otoa, 84, the former Ogwal’s classmate, recalled how he enjoyed her company.

“I knew Cecilia Ogwal when I was in Senior Two in Fort Portal. We used to go together from Lira by bus to Soroti, where we would take the train. And in the train students of our time were given concession tickets and we were always booking certain classes for those who could afford,” he recalled.

Col Otoa knew Ogwal as one of the most beautiful girls of their time, adding that it was the reason she became “Miss Uganda” at some point.

“She was a very serious woman, a good debater and she knew how to relate with boys. You could not easily take her away from what she stood for,” the clan leader of Lango’s Abwor clan added.

He noted that Ogwal did not start politics yesterday. She has been at the political front for a very long time.

“She was one of those very active Uganda People’s Congress (UPC) party youth leaders and when we had a problem of earthquake in Bundibugyo District in 1965, she together with us, Ongom Onyilo and others in the UPC youth wing mobilised people to go and help the affected victims of that disaster,” he lamented.

Above all, she was a nice lady. “Her politics does not confine her to only regional or to her tribe. She was a nationalist,” Col Otoa said.

“During our struggle for the liberation of Uganda – 1971-79 – she was in the forefront.”

Col Otoa further said Ogwal was very reserved but her mind was always the best they could take to give them courage during that very difficult time of the liberation struggle.

“I knew Cecilia, I knew her husband Lameck Ogwal when they were still flirting before their marriage,” he added.

“And I think that is the type of mother we need. Cecilia has gone but her legacy will remain and I ask young girls of Uganda today to take something from her.”

Mr Geoffrey Ocen, Amolatar LC5 chairman, observed that the people of Uganda, especially the Lango Sub-region, had been immensely blessed by Ogwal’s dedication and service.

She worked as the chairperson of the Presidential Policy Commission after the overthrow of Obote’s second government and then also in Parliament.

“Also, her dedication and service in the UPC party and also Parliament of Uganda immensely contributed to Parliament and the court in rescinding Article 262 that had banned multiparty politics in Uganda. So, if we talk about multiparty dispensation, Cecilia Ogwal made a tremendous contribution in ensuring that Uganda moved from a single party state to a multiparty dispensation,” Mr Ocen said.

He said as a legislator, Ogwal has been the voice of the voiceless and made the people of Lango proud.

“If we had the likes of her many of them in Lango, I think we would be at another level. But God’s timing is different. We want to thank God for her life, for her commitment to the service of humanity and also to pray that may she get life in eternity,” the Amolatar LC5 chairman said.

Mr David Kennedy Odongo, the chairperson of all district chairpersons and mayors in Lango, said the country is saddened by her demise.

“She was one of the prominent political leaders in Lango. She was an icon of Lango, and she has been there for the people of Lango and even the President of this country – Yoweri Museveni – gives her a lot of respect because of the contribution to the country’s development,” Mr Odongo, also the Alebtong LC5 chairperson, said.

Mr Odongo acknowledged that Ogwal was a politician with a rare character and quality, “and that is why she has been in Parliament for that long”.

“So, as people of Lango, this is a big loss to us. The only thing we can now do is to unite and ensure that we give her a decent burial. And I also appeal to the government to give her a state burial – a decent burial that befits her,” he added.

Ms Judith Alyek, the chairperson of Lango Parliamentary Group, said: “I have just learnt about it [her death]. My phone was off. I was on a poor network. I learnt about it five minutes ago. So, I’m still making phone calls to find out what really happened.”

Mr Billie Otto, Oyam LC5 councillor, said Ogwal was the biggest, strongest, most dependable pillar for Africa in general.

“Is 2024 a year of hope or a year of sorrow? Dear God, this is scary! It's truly a dark Thursday of the third week of January 2024. It's a dark January 18th as the world wakes up to the news of the passing on of Hon Cecilia Barbra Atim Ogwal – the iron lady,” he said in a statement.

“You can never estimate the true length of a tree unless it's lying down.”

According to Mr Otto, all the memories of how strong Ogwal was, would come back to haunt Lango.

“She spoke like a prophet about unity in Lango, about development, Godliness, education, health, wealth, culture, politics and business in Lango,” he added.

Prossy Langol, a coordinator of the Office of the National Chairman (ONC) of the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party in Lango, said Ogwal’s legacy as a leader and advocate for the people of Lango is etched in our hearts.

“Your dedication, wisdom, and tireless efforts in serving the community have left an indelible mark. As ONC coordinators in the Lango Sub-region, we mourn the loss of a beacon of inspiration and a true champion of our people,” she said.

Mr Ambrose Orech, Amolatar District youth councillor, said the deceased was a charismatic leader who acted without discriminating against any political colours.

“I remember her advising me in 2016 constructively when I swore as the university guild president and subsequently when I met her at the burial of the late Rev Opollo Apelo, the former UPC chair of Lango,” he said.