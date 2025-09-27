‘We Are Able!’ programme empowers PWDs in West Nile and Acholi

Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) are gradually moving away from begging and reliance on charity and instead embracing Village Savings and Credit Co-operatives (SACCOs), according to the National Union of Disabled Persons of Uganda (NUDIPU).

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the closeout ceremony of the We Are Able! programme, NUDIPU Chief Executive Officer Ms Esther Kyozira said PWDs in Yumbe, Omoro, Nwoya, Terego and Arua City have embraced SACCOs, which has transformed their lives.

“We have been able to mobilise 260 PWD groups under the ‘I Save Model,’ a village savings and loan association model where the PWDs form groups with 60 percent membership, caretakers at 25 percent, and the rest are well-wishers,” she said.

She added: “Through these groups, members save approximately Shs10 million a year, which is borrowed by members and later shared at the end of the year. This has sparked competition among them and you find that someone who started by saving Shs100,000 a year now saves up to Shs1m. We are optimistic it will further grow their incomes and liberate them from poverty.”

The We Are Able! programme, funded by the Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs under the Power of Voices Partnerships for Strengthening Civil Society, sought to promote inclusion of PWDs and other marginalised groups by increasing access to food, basic services, and land rights for food production.

It is being implemented by a consortium led by ZOA, in partnership with NUDIPU and Light for the World International, with support from the African Disability Forum in the five districts of Yumbe, Omoro, Nwoya, Terego and Arua City.

The programme’s goal was that by 2025, through engagement with public authorities and resilient local CSOs/OPDs in Acholi and West Nile, men, women and youth with disabilities and other excluded groups would successfully influence laws, policies, practices and norms for inclusive food security.

Ms Kyozira said the programme has enabled PWDs in these districts to organise themselves into formal structures.

“We have been able to mobilise PWDs in all the districts to organise themselves through structures right from village, parish, sub-county, and district level where we have leadership. Local authorities also implemented the inclusion agenda, recognising PWDs as equal contributors to national development. This has seen many of our members benefit from different programmes like the PDM and also get empowered to speak for their lives,” she said.

Officials from the Embassy of the Netherlands in Uganda said: “For years, persons with disabilities have faced barriers to land, food security and inclusion. Through We Are Able!, we have broken down obstacles and myths. They can be part of the food chain and contribute to food security through proper ownership of their land.”