Women urged to use leadership roles for peacebuilding

National Women's Council chairperson Faridah Kibowa has urged women to use the positions they hold in government to promote peace as females comprise majority of Uganda’s near 50million people population.

"Women should play a pivotal role as ambassadors of peace across all sectors. We comprise 51 percent of Uganda's population. We must utilize the spaces and opportunities provided by our positions to advocate for peace," she said during the International Day of Peace commemoration in the Rwenzori sub region in Fort Portal City on Saturday.

Speaking during the event organized by Rwenzori Forum For Peace and Justice (RFPJ), Kibowa denounced violence targeting women and vulnerable groups during conflicts.

"In today's digital age, everyone with a smartphone can disseminate information, but this also means misinformation can spread rapidly. It's essential for government to take action against those spreading false information," Kibowa added.

In Uganda, women also enjoy affirmative actions by government in fields of education and public service.

According to gender state minister Peace Mutuuzo, “the growing number of women in leadership positions, particularly in political participation, has contributed to improvements in conflict and post-conflict situations.”

Mutuuzo revealed that the Ministry of Defence and Veteran Affairs is in the final stages of drafting a gender policy. The said policy will guide the ministry in engaging Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) in enhancing women's participation within the forces, ultimately increasing leadership roles for women in the army.

"I implore all peace actors to intensify efforts to advance women's roles in peacebuilding, particularly in addressing emerging issues such as climate change and its related effects, violent extremism, gender-based violence (GBV), and other forms of violence," she emphasized.

RFPJ Executive Director of Rwenzori Forum Francis Tuhaise called on government to economically empower conflict victims and increase their resistance to violence.

"We recommend that the central government takes up this responsibility and mobilizez victims, extending both collective and individual psychosocial support as a way to address trauma and foster healing," Tuhaise remarked.