‘X, Meta making a kill from misinformation’

When floods engulfed central Texas in the US this July, killing more than 130 people, including more than 20 children at a summer camp, millions turned to social media for real-time updates. But instead of verified alerts from emergency services, they were met with something far more dangerous: a wave of false claims either blaming “weather weapons” or “cloud seeding” or Trump administration conspiracies for the tragedy. A new report by the UK and US-based non-profit Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH) reveals that social media giants X (formerly Twitter), Meta, and YouTube are not just allowing these lies to spread, they’re profiting from them.

The 55-page investigation, titled “Extreme Weather”, analysed 300 of the most-viewed misleading posts about extreme weather between April 2023 and April 2025. The findings are damning: more than 221 million views, widespread monetisation of conspiracy content, minimal fact-checking, and an algorithmic tilt that favours outrage over accuracy. “This is not an accident, it is the result of social media business models that reward extremism, punish truth, and profit from chaos,” writes CCDH Chief Executive Officer Imran Ahmed in the report’s foreword.

What are the key findings of the study?

The report found that the vast majority of misleading posts, 88 percent on X, 73 percent on YouTube, and 64 percent on Meta came from verified accounts. These are users with blue check marks or “verified” status that often conveys legitimacy and trustworthiness. The verified accounts enjoyed algorithmic promotion, wider reach, and, in many cases, access to monetisation tools. On X, conspiracy theorist Alex Jones reached more users than credible authorities during the January 2025 Los Angeles wildfires.

His posts, which falsely claimed that the fires were part of a “deep state” land-grab conspiracy, and that the US’ Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) was confiscating food from residents, racked up more than 408 million views, more than double the combined viewership of FEMA and 10 major news outlets. Though banned from Facebook and YouTube for spreading disinformation in the past, Jones continues to use X to build influence and revenue. His wildfire posts, like many others flagged in the CCDH report, carried no fact-checks or content warnings. “By undermining trust in first responders and sowing confusion in moments of crisis, platforms are sabotaging disaster response for profit,” the report says.

What happened to attempts by the social media giants to mount fact-checks?

Despite their public commitments to content moderation, CCDH found that the social media companies are largely failing to apply fact-checking labels or corrections even in moments of national emergency. On X, the Community Notes feature was applied to only one out of every hundred misleading posts reviewed in the study. Meta, meanwhile, failed to label 98 percent of the false or misleading posts on Facebook and Instagram. YouTube fared no better, applying no specific fact-checks to any of the misleading videos studied.

Worse still, all three platforms appear to be rolling back their previous efforts to combat misinformation. Meta, for instance, shut down its third-party fact-checking programme in the US in January. It has since transitioned to a crowdsourced system of user-generated notes similar to X’s Community Notes where annotations are only shown if they achieve enough consensus across political viewpoints. Critics argue that this approach is too slow and ineffective during high-stakes disasters. “We are now flying blind,” said one researcher. “Without real-time data and fact-checking tools, it’s almost impossible to counter the misinformation tsunami.”

What does the report say about Meta’s war on transparency?

Alongside the collapse of expert-led fact-checking, Meta has also reduced public visibility into how information spreads on its platforms. Earlier this year, the company discontinued CrowdTangle, a research tool that had been widely used by journalists, researchers, and civil society groups to monitor viral content. CrowdTangle’s replacement, the Meta Content Library, is far more limited in functionality and access. It excludes many independent researchers and journalists, offers no real-time tracking, and fails to provide the same depth of insight into content reach and performance.

Civil society organisations have warned that the move undermines efforts to hold Meta accountable during elections and public emergencies. At the same time, Meta has expanded its paid verification service. For $14.99 (Shs53,417) a month, users can purchase a blue badge under Meta Verified, gaining access to increased visibility and direct customer support. Several of the accounts found to be spreading false or misleading claims, especially during Hurricane Helene, were also enrolled in Meta’s ad revenue sharing programme, meaning they earned money from views generated by their posts.

What are the thoughts about X’s monetisation model? Is it really a pay-to-misinform model?

That is what the report cracks it up to be. It notes that X, under the leadership of Elon Musk, has moved even more aggressively toward a monetisation model that rewards engagement over accuracy. Verified users on the platform pay a monthly fee that can range from $3 (Shs10,690) to $40 (Shs142,543), in exchange for perks, including greater algorithmic reach and monetisation tools like subscriptions. CCDH identified five major accounts spreading misinformation about extreme weather that were monetised through X’s paid subscription system. Collectively, these accounts had more than 14 million followers.

Some, including Alex Jones and Michael Shellenberger, promoted conspiracies about “cloud seeding” and “weather manipulation” being used to cause the Texas floods. Unlike its previous policy framework, which banned harmful misinformation, X now operates under vague community guidelines that no longer explicitly prohibit content that misleads users about natural disasters. Despite having the infrastructure to crowdsource corrections through Community Notes, nearly all posts flagged in the study were left uncorrected. “X is not just failing to stop lies, it is actively promoting and profiting from them,” the report states.

What real-life consequences are we looking at here?

The spread of misinformation is not confined to the digital realm. It carries real-life consequences, sometimes violent ones. After the July 2025 floods in Texas, false claims suggesting the floods were caused by weather manipulation tools gained over eight million views. One video promoted by a high-profile influencer claimed it was “legitimate” to blame cloud seeding technology for the rainfall. These lies led to serious threats against meteorologists and weather agencies. One extremist group vowed to destroy radar systems they wrongly believed were controlling the weather. In Oklahoma City, a man vandalised a vital weather radar system, believing it was responsible for engineering the storm.

Similar patterns emerged during Hurricane Helene, where false claims about FEMA withholding aid from certain communities led to public confusion and, in some cases, threats against disaster relief staff. Many victims were reportedly hesitant to apply for aid after believing online posts that the funding had been diverted to undocumented migrants. “Falsehoods have done more harm than most people may realise,” US Congressman Chuck Edwards said in a statement following Helene. “They diverted resources away from recovery and into combating lies.”

Is this leading to the rise of the so-called “New Climate Denial”?

Yes. For context, CCDH’s findings echo their 2023 report, “The New Climate Denial”, which documents a shift in how misinformation is framed. The old style of denial focused on rejecting the existence of human-caused climate change. Today, the emphasis is on discrediting solutions, casting doubt on scientific institutions, and presenting disasters as either exaggerated or manipulated. In this new denial, climate change is no longer denied outright. Instead, it is blamed on mismanagement, environmentalists, or even deliberate sabotage.

False claims such as “wildfires were planned to support real estate development” or “hurricanes are being engineered with military technology” now dominate the discourse on platforms like YouTube and Meta. These narratives gain traction because they are emotionally charged and highly shareable. By leveraging entertainment tactics and algorithmic amplification, misinformation creators can easily outcompete sober, fact-based content from scientists and government agencies.

So what next? Why should Ugandans be bothered?

The Extreme Weather report concludes with a strong call to action. As the climate crisis intensifies, so too will the opportunities for malicious actors to exploit confusion and fear. The report urges social media companies to take specific steps to reverse the tide of harmful content. It recommends restoring expert-led fact-checking initiatives, expanding transparency tools for independent oversight, conducting audits of algorithmic systems that reward misinformation, and strictly enforcing monetisation policies that prevent creators from earning revenue off harmful lies.

“We cannot wait for the next disaster to demand accountability,” writes Ahmed. “The stakes are too high, the cost too real.” For African countries like Uganda, where climate change is already intensifying floods, droughts, and food insecurity, the lessons are urgent. Disinformation is not just a Western problem, it is a global threat that undermines public trust, weakens emergency response, and puts lives at risk.



