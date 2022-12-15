1,000 clergy complete patriotism training

The Office of the President has passed out 1,000 Anglican priests who have concluded a one-week patriotism training in Soroti District.

Brig Gen Patrick Mwesigye, the commissioner for patriotism in the Office of the President, yesterday said the clergy, who were passed out yesterday, were equipped with national ideological values such as social-economic transformation and democracy.

He added that the clergy appreciated the knowledge they got from the training, and urged them instil the same values in Christians.

Brig Gen Mwesigye also said another patriotism training involving heads of schools and colleges kicked off yesterday at Shimoni Primary Teachers College in Kampala.

“We have 400 head teachers, their deputies and principals of teacher training colleges all over the country undergoing patriotism development to create ideological clarity so that they can go back and help teachers rearrange ideas in their heads,” he said.

Brig Gen Mwesigye said they hope that the head teachers and the college principals will use the skills to instil discipline among the students in order to groom incorruptible future leaders.