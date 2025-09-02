1,000km of community roads completed, says govt

The government has announced the completion of more than 1,000 kilometres of community access roads across 81 districts under the National Oilseeds Project (NOSP), a move officials say will ease transport for smallholder farmers and boost agricultural production.

According to the Ministry of Local Government, a total of 1,034 kilometres of rural roads have so far been completed in central, northern, and eastern Uganda. The project, launched in 2021, is supported by the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) and other partners at a cost of Shs1.2 trillion.

Mr Yasiin Sendaula, the National Oilseeds Project Coordinator, said many of the newly built roads are already in use, significantly improving farmers’ ability to deliver produce to markets.

“Farmers report that they can now transport their produce more quickly, affordably, and safely. By involving communities, we are ensuring that these roads are not only constructed but also maintained for the long term,” he said.

The roads were constructed in key agricultural hubs including West Nile, Acholi (Gulu Hub), Teso (Lira Hub), Busoga, Bugisu (Eastern Hub), and Buganda (Mid-Western Hub).

Mr Sendaula urged residents to take an active role in monitoring the works through Parish Development Road Committees, which have been tasked to supervise contractors, enforce environmental standards, and oversee routine maintenance.

“The community should regularly supervise the works to ensure value for money. Contractors must also deliver on time because farmers are struggling,” he added.

Funding gaps

While praising progress, Mr Sendaula acknowledged challenges in financing the project. He revealed that NOSP has already spent 119 percent of its budget due to faster-than-expected progress, and the government has submitted a request for a Shs64 billion supplementary allocation after receiving less than half of its Shs103 billion request for the 2025/26 financial year.

Despite these constraints, the government says the project remains central to its strategy of improving rural infrastructure, strengthening oilseed value chains—including sunflower, soybean, simsim, and groundnuts—and reducing poverty.



