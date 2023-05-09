1,300 beneficiaries get PDM money in Ntungamo

At least 1,320 people in Ntungamo District have received the Parish Development Model (PDM) revolving loan cash.

Built on seven pillars, the five-year PDM is a poverty alleviation programme meant to propel the 39 percent of Uganda’s population still stuck in the subsistence economy, into the money economy.

The distribution of the money that started last Thursday climaxed with the launch of the project at the Ntungamo District headquarters on Monday. At least Shs1.32 billion has been distributed to the beneficiaries, according to officials.

The Ntungamo District community development officer, Mr Ambrose Tusiime, said the beneficiaries were selected from more than 230 parishes in 34 sub-counties and town councils and the money was deposited on their bank accounts.

“The money is going directly to the beneficiaries. The district officials are simply meant to verify that the right beneficiaries get the money. We do beneficiary selection and verification and send the data to the ministry that orders for payment from the different commercial banks. Each of the beneficiaries is given Shs1 million,” Mr Tusiime said.

Speaking during the launch of the programme yesterday, the deputy resident district commissioner, Mr Robert Kamuntu, warned implementers against corruption.

“I get a complaint on Emyooga and PDM in my office every day. Even today [Monday], someone was in my office complaining that he was removed from a group yet he was a member. Our role is to make sure that the right beneficiaries get the money and that no conflict arises from the money. We need the implementers to work hard so that complaints are reduced.” Mr Kamuntu said.

Ntungamo has 1,015 villages and some locals say the PDM cash is not enough for every resident.

However, Mr Tusiime said locals should appreciate the government’s efforts amid limited resources. He added that more than 7,000 households in the district are expected to benefit in the first phase of the programme.

Meanwhile, 167 people in Ntungamo Municipality also received PDM cash last week.



The district chairperson, Mr Samuel Mucunguuzi Rwakigoba, at the Monday function announced that the district will receive Shs1 billion to work on some roads every financial year.