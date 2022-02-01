Prime

1,500 Ugandans lose Shs10b to online scammers in 3 months

Some of the victims of the online fraud wait outside Tororo Magistrate’s Court on January 28. PHOTO | DAVID AWORI 

By  David Awori

  • Mr Charles Twine, the police CID spokesperson, said cases of online fraud in the country were on the increase and urged Ugandans to be on the lookout for the scammers.

At least 1,500 Ugandans across the country have lost about Shs10b over the past three months to online fraudsters masquerading as associates to Bridge Water Stocks, a United States-based virtual company dealing in cryptocurrencies.

