1,800 Central African Republic soldiers arrive in Uganda for military training

At least 1,800 Central African Republic (CAR) military recruits have arrived in Uganda for their basic military training.

The CAR recruits arrived in Uganda last week to start their military training as part of the bilateral agreement between the two countries that was inked last year. The head of training in the CAR military forces, Oscar Bada, told a news site, africanews.com, last Thursday that the youthful men were travelling from Bangui, the capital city of CAR, to Uganda to undergo military training.

“An agreement was signed by the Central African Republic and Uganda, focusing on training. The training slots have been granted by this brotherly country to train 1,800 young soldiers,” Mr Bada said.

The officers will be trained in military intelligence gathering and will also be given a basic military course for six months. The Director of Public Information in the ministry of Defence and Veterans Affairs, Maj Gen Felix Kulayigye, yesterday confirmed that the CAR soldiers have arrived for training in Uganda.

In 2024, the former minister of Defence and Veteran Affairs, Mr Vincent Bamulangaki Ssempijja, and his CAR counterpart Claude Rameaux Bireau signed a memorandum of understanding in which the two countries were to cooperate in defence matters.

“…the MoU on military cooperation is to normalise the partnership aimed at building the operational capacity of the Central African Armed Forces,” a statement by UPDF in 2024 indicated.

The CAR has been facing security challenges and much of its military is being rebuilt again. Russia and Rwanda are currently training the CAR’s military to keep the stability of the country after the United Nations (UN) troops have left. Parts of CAR that are ungovernable are also home to Lord’s Resistance Army (LRA), a Ugandan rebel group.

Previously, Uganda deployed troops in CAR to hunt the leader of the LRA, Joseph Kony in vain. In the recent past, many of the Lord’s Resistance Army (LRA) fighters in CAR have handed over their weapons to government forces or the UN and accepted to be repatriated to Uganda.



