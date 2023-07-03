1-year-old-girl defiled, killed in Tororo

Grief engulfed residents of Asinge ‘B’ ward in Malaba Town Council in Tororo District after the body of a one-year-old girl who was stolen on June 30 was discovered in a garden.

The body of Promise Atte, a daughter to 36-year-old businesswoman Grace Naziwa was discovered by residents about three kilometers from her home in the same village.

Preliminary police investigations indicate that “the deceased was reportedly defiled before she was killed.”

According to police, two unknown men grabbed the baby and took off on the motorcycle. The baby’s mother was reportedly at Mama Musa's bar in Asinge ‘B’ Ward at the time of the incident.

Police said the young girl together with another young boy had moved outside the bar where they played together.

“…but shortly, the young boy came back alone- prompting the mother to move outside to look for her daughter, Bukedi south regional police spokesperson IP Johnson Moses Mugwe narrated.

A security guard at a nearby premise told the mother that he saw two men and a boda-boda rider carrying the stolen child away on a motorcycle with an unidentified number plate.

Late Sunday, IP Mugwe confirmed that a police sniffer dog led to the arrest of 25-year-old Gerald Okongo as one of the suspects in connection with the killing,

“Police in Malaba Town are investigating a case of murder that had been reported as dis-appearance on June 30, 2023,” he said.

He added: “We got information from area residents that there was a body of a child lying in a cassava garden in Amagoro Central. This made the earlier report of Atte’s disappearance turn into murder,” IP Mugwe revealed.

In a statement, IP Mugwe also told journalists that the scene of crime was visited by detectives to collect evidence related to the case.

Further investigations and a hunt for the remaining suspects is underway.

Still on Sunday, the body of the deceased was taken to Tororo General Hospital mortuary for postmortem.