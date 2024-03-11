10,000 benefit from Bukedea Gravity Flow System

Ms Florence Kharunda, a resident of Bunanimi village, Nabongo sub-county in Bulambuli District, has endured water challenges for most of her young, youthful and adult life.

The 52-year-old says her family has been relying on a nearby borehole, but when it gets spoilt, they are forced to buy four jerry cans at Shs1,000 from men who fetch water on bicycles.

“Because the borehole is located near a primary, secondary school and sub-county, we had to time when to fetch water, and that would be when the pupils and students are in class,” she said in an interview on Wednesday.

But even then, Ms Kharunda says, borehole water once fetched, had to be used within between three and four days lest it got contaminated. “That would mean boiling it again,” she says.

That changed about two years ago when she received piped water and joined over 10,000 beneficiaries of the Bukedea Gravity Flow System which operates in the districts of Bukedea, Sironko, Kapchorwa and Bulambuli.

The Bukedea Gravity Flow System is managed by the Eastern Umbrella of Water and Sanitation, and is supported and supervised by the Urban Water and Sewerage Department under the Ministry of Water and Environment. There are six water regional umbrella authorities, including; Eastern, Southwestern, Midwestern, Karamoja, Northern and Central, which were all gazzetted by Parliament in 2017. The regional manager Eastern Umbrella of Water and Sanitation, Mr Deneth Ngabirano, says they supply water to the rural communities, mostly targeting the rural poor, where the access to water is a problem.

“We have extended water to over 951 villages in the eastern region covering 34 districts in the eastern region to discourage people from walking long distances to fetch it,” he said.

He added: “By extending water services near to their homes, it has reduced their burden to go and look for water, firewood and dedicate that time to doing other activities; also, the children have more time to attend to school.”

Mr Ngabirano says since most of the water systems are ground water, the cost of treatment and delivering water to the homestead is cheap; however, they encounter challenges in areas, mostly in Bukwo, where water meant for domestic use is turned into irrigation.

“We encourage the government bodies like the Ministry of Agriculture to look into the people of Bukwo and provide alternative water supply for irrigation, other than using the domestic water. They interfere and the water doesn’t become enough,” he noted.

He added that they also face challenges of vandalism, where people cut their pipes, making it costly. “Once a pipe is cut, it takes about three to four days to restore the water supply.”

The Eastern Umbrella of Water and Sanitation cluster manager for Elgon region, Mr Paul Wasswa Yiga, says the Bukedea Gravity System has about 1,782 connections serving over 10,000 residents in the four aforementioned districts, with Bulambuli having the highest number of consumers.

The intake of the Bukedea Gravity System is at a confluence of River Sipi and River Chebonet in Kapsinda sub-county, Kapchorwa District and discharges about 12,000 cubic metres of water per day. But Mr Wasswa says it currently operates at 2,000 cubic metres because the beneficiaries aren’t many at the moment. The system operates a treatment plant within the same (Kapsinda) sub-county, where raw water from the intake undergoes coagulation, flocculation and secondary sedimentation.