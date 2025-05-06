10,000 EC field staff decry salary delays

With eight months to the 2026 General Election, the Electoral Commission (EC) reportedly owes 12,779 field staff more than Shs12 billion in unpaid salaries.

The affected officials including sub-county and parish election supervisors nationwide said they have not been paid for three months. Sources told Daily Monitor that the affected officials have only received payment for January, with February, March, ill outstanding.

The unpaid officials comprise 2,184 sub-county election supervisors and 10,595 parish election supervisors, covering 13 electoral regions across the country.

According to accessed documents, early this year, the EC recruited 2,184 sub-county election officials, with each earning Shs540,000 per month and 10,595 parish election supervisors with monthly salaries of Shs270,00.

The three-month salary arrears now total Shs3.54 billion for staff in the sub-counties and Shs8.58 billion for parish supervisors. Their four-month contract expires on May 6 (today), but as it stands, the officials are still owed three months' pay.

Mr Joseph Luduku, a Karamoja field staff, worked for four months with partial pay.

He received payment for one month and Shs110,000 in allowances but is still owed most of his Shs540,000 salary. Unlike update officers who were paid in full, field officers like him await their salaries.

The Kampala Election Supervisor, Ms Barbra Nalweyiso, said she was struggling to provide for her family due to unpaid salaries. Her children were sent home from school for fees, and despite promises, she hasn't received payment, leaving her unable to clear their dues.

A West Nile election supervisor said he was unable to afford basics like food and rent. He added that his wife left him, calling him “not enough of a man” due to his inability to provide for her.

Mr J Byaruhanga (not real name), a sub-county election supervisor, revealed that the Electoral Commission assigns work but doesn’t pay salaries, but instead makes empty promises like “we’ll pay tomorrow’’ or “the money’s coming on Friday”.

Mr H Loro (not real name), another affected official, highlighted the crucial role of sub-county and parish field teams in the electoral process, including demarcation, voter registration, and managing voting materials. He emphasised that without field staff, officials in offices wouldn’t have results to announce.

Election supervisors disclosed they completed the 2022 women’s council register update but weren’t paid, despite recruiting village election officers to assist.

“How can the EC roll out activities without funds to pay field staff?’’One supervisor said. Officials, fearing repercussions, pointed out that the EC’s payment delays contradict public service rules requiring salaries to be paid by the 28th of each month.

Mr Francis Mwijukye, the Buhweju MP, expressed surprise that some field staff hadn’t received salaries despite Parliament approving all necessary funds.

“As Parliament, we appropriated all funds for EC activities, including field staff salaries, so we’re puzzled that some workers haven't been paid for months,’’ he said.

Mr Geofrey Macho, the Busia Municipality MP, echoed concerns about delayed payments to field staff, warning that they expose them to challenges and temptations. “Supervisors do delicate work and, if unpaid, can be easily compromised by unscrupulous politicians,’’ Mr Macho said, highlighting potential risks.

The duo said they would raise the issue on the floor of Parliament, seeking answers on why the EC has not paid the affected field officers since February.

EC RESPONDS

The Electoral Commission Spokesperson, Mr Julius Mucunguzi, said the body is committed to paying everyone it engages their rightful dues according to the agreed terms and conditions of their service. ‘‘If there are any peopple who have worked for the Commission and have not been paid, they will be paid,’’ he told Monitor on May 5.

Stay updated by following our WhatsApp and Telegram channels;