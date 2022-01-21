Prime

10,000 Uganda-bound trucks stuck in Kenya

Trucks at Webuye in Bungoma County, Kenya, make their way to the Kenya-Uganda border at Malaba on January 17. PHOTO/NMG

By  David Awori

What you need to know:

  • Meanwhile, Ugandan motorists who operate around the border have resorted to buying fuel from Kenya.


More than 10,000 Uganda-bound trucks are stuck in Kenya following a two-week strike by truck drivers against mandatory testing for Covid-19.

