10 arrested in Kabale for smoking in public

Ten individuals have been arrested in Kabale Municipality for violating Article 12 of the Tobacco Control Act, which prohibits smoking in public places.

The arrests were made during an operation led by officials from the Ministry of Health's Tobacco Control Program, the Kabale District Health department, and the police.

According to Mr Oliver Namamya, the Kabale District Assistant Health Officer, the suspects were caught red-handed smoking in corridors and behind bars in areas such as Kigongi, Keita, and Rwakarara.

"All areas that we raided, compared to the previous exercise, resulted in the arrest of ten suspects," he said. "They were smoking in corridors and behind bars."

The law permits smoking only in designated areas at least 50 meters away from public places. However, investigations revealed that this regulation is often ignored in Kabale. Mr. Namamya noted that this is their third operation, and many people were previously sensitized about the dangers of public smoking.

Since 2023, over 40 suspects have been arrested and cautioned for similar offenses. Despite this, many continue to smoke in public, prompting the authorities to take stricter measures. "We shall not tolerate those who resist the campaign," he said.

The suspects will be arraigned in court and charged accordingly. The enforcement operations will continue, targeting more establishments to ensure full compliance with the Tobacco Control Act.

The law aims to protect the public and the environment from the harmful effects of tobacco production and exposure to secondhand smoke, thereby reducing tobacco-related illnesses and deaths.

Mr Namamya attributed the slight decline in public smoking to increased sensitisation by the district health department and security agencies. He emphasised that awareness activities will continue, and those who flout the law will face consequences.



