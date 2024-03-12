10 die, several injured in Bugiri road crash

At least ten people have been confirmed dead and several others seriously injured after a trailer rammed into six vehicles at Kibimba Bridge along Iganga-Tororo highway in Bugiri District on Monday night.

The Spokesperson for Traffic Road and Safety Directorate, SP Michael Kananura, confirmed that eight passengers of a taxi together with the driver and the driver of the trailer tanker died on the spot.



According to Police, the six vehicles that were involved in the accident are; KBJ 156C/ZD 2621 M/Benz Actros, KDY 526G/ZD4391 M/Benz Axor, KDH 407T Toyota Land Cruiser, UAV 597N Toyota Hiace, UAW 963M Toyota Hiace and KAE 254C/ZA 5971 tanker loaded with molasses.



“The motor vehicles were moving in the same direction towards Tororo expect one Motor vehicle KAE 254C/ZA 5971 tanker loaded with molasses which was coming from opposite direction to Iganga when Motor vehicle UAW 963M Toyota Hiace over took a queue of the six motor vehicles and realized the oncoming motor vehicle when he was still overtaking,” Mr Kananura said.

He added: “The driver of the said vehicle swerved to his left to give way not realising that the oncoming vehicle was a trailer tanker loaded with molasses. The behind part of the trailer hit the said Taxi squeezing it against another trailer. The trailer tanker then overturned and caught fire.”



Five vehicles have been towed to Muwayo Police station pending inspection while the trailer tanker loaded with molasses is still guarded at the scene pending offload as investigations into the cause of accident kick off, according to Police.