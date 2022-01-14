10 killed in eastern DR Congo attacks

By  AFP

  • Two soldiers at Butembo, about 50 kilometres (30 miles) from Beni in North Kivu province, were killed by "Mai-mai militiamen," said Colonel Donat Mandonga, the chief administrative official in neighbouring Lubero district.

Armed groups have killed seven civilians and three members of the security forces in eastern DR Congo, where a clinic was set ablaze, local sources said on Thursday.

