10 NUP supporters brought to Lira court after raid on Bobi Wine team

Ten supporters of Uganda’s main opposition party, the National Unity Platform (NUP), were on Thursday brought to the Lira Chief Magistrate’s Court and are expected to be arraigned following their arrest in a security crackdown that targeted the campaign team of presidential candidate Robert Sentamu Kyagulanyi, popularly known as Bobi Wine.

The arrests stemmed from a Tuesday night raid by heavily armed security personnel at Tembo Trek Courts Hotel in Lira City, where Kyagulanyi and his team were staying.

The operation, allegedly headed by Field Force Unit officer Moses Mukiibi, resulted in extensive damage to the hotel and triggered panic among supporters.

Bobi Wine and his campaign team had just returned from Alebtong District, where they had been canvassing for votes in the Lango Sub-region, when the raid began at around 8:30 pm.

Some of the ten NUP supporters sit at Lira Chief Magistrate’s Court on October 30, 2025, ahead of their expected arraignment. PHOTO/CHARITY AKULLO

Those arrested were identified as Precious Paul Ssembusi, Ismail Bukenya, Liberty Lokoro, Mastura Nakabuye, Raston Waiswa, Hope Nasozi, Saliman Kagwa, Regan Kamulegeya, Stephen Katamba and Alison Lubega.

Security officials have not commented on the reasons for the crackdown, but NUP leaders have denounced it as part of a sustained campaign of intimidation ahead of the 2026 general elections.

Bobi Wine, who is challenging President Museveni for the second time, has frequently accused security agencies of targeting his supporters and disrupting opposition activities.

Female supporters among the ten NUP members are seen at Lira Chief Magistrate’s Court on October 30, 2025, ahead of their expected arraignment. PHOTO/CHARITY AKULLO

By Thursday afternoon, the 10 NUP supporters were being held at the Lira court premises under tight security as opposition members gathered outside pushing for their release.

Uganda will hold its General Election on January 15, 2025 to vote a new president and parliamentarians.