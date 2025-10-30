10 NUP supporters remanded in Lira after arrest during Bobi Wine campaign trail

The Chief Magistrate’s Court in Lira has remanded 10 supporters of the opposition National Unity Platform (NUP) party to Lira Central Prison on charges of robbery and malicious property damage.

The accused are; Precious Paul Ssembus, Ismail Bukenya, Liberty Lokoro,Mastura Nakabuye , Raston Waiswa, Hope Nasozi, Kagwa Saliman, Regan Kamulegeya, Stephen Katamba and Alison Lubega.

Prosecution alleges that the opposition supporters on October 28, 2025, along the Lira-Alebtong highway in Obot Village, Obot Parish, Barr Sub-county in Lira District, robbed occupants of a police motor vehicle registration number UP 4816. The said police pick-up was operating under cover registration UBK 380Q.

They also allegedly robbed a Dell laptop computer, a bag containing an unspecified number of clothes and 20 litres of diesel. The total value of the items stolen is estimated at Shs1,892,000.

Appearing before Chief Magistrate Jane Tibagonzeka, the accused were not allowed to take plea, with the state arguing that there is need for further investigations into the case. They were subsequently remanded until their next appearance scheduled for November 12, 2025.

Background

On October 29, 2025, at least 15 NUP supporters were arrested by security forces in Lira City following campaign activities led by their party president, also presidential candidate, Robert Kyagulanyi Sentamu, also known as Bobi Wine.

The arrests occurred amid heightened political activity as Bobi Wine campaigned in Lira City to mobilise support ahead of the 2026 General Election.

SP Jimmy Patrick Okema, North Kyoga regional police spokesperson, previously indicated that the arrests stemmed from an incident along the Lira-Alebtong highway, near Obot Primary School, where a police surveillance vehicle was allegedly attacked by a group identified as NUP supporters.

The vehicle, operating under a cover registration, was reportedly damaged, and its occupants SSP Julius Isabirye and Sgt Peter Muhindo were confronted while monitoring the campaign rally.

In a separate incident later that evening, police raided Tembo Trek Courts Hotel in Lira City, where members of Bobi Wine’s campaign team were staying.