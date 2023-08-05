10 people jailed 25 years each for lynching 3 suspected pig thieves in Kabale

High Court in Kabale has jailed ten people –each- for 25 years imprisonment on charges of triple murder.

On Friday, Kabale High Court presided over by Justice Samuel Emokor sentenced the convicts after court found them guilty of the triple murder on August 20, 2021 at Ruboroga VVillage in Kabale District.

Prosecution led by Julie Nujjunju told court that while at Ruboroga Village, Siporito Agaba, Habert Kampereza, Laban Mutilize, Mariyakyori Byamukama, Andrew Mushabe, Politazi Kyarikunda, Anyensi Kurusya, Divera Twemere and Javira Tukamuhabwa with malice afore thought murdered 28-year-old Zepharino Niwagaba alias Pumpu, Dickson Akampereza and 25-year-old Justus Benon Amkampurira after suspecting them to have stolen one pig from Nyensi Karusya.

“Although the convicted persons prayed for mercy which they did not offer to the deceased people and the state prosecution prayed for a deterrence sentence of 55 years, I hereby sentence the convicts to 25 years imprisonment minus one year they have been on remand. The convicts have a right to appeal against this judgement within 14 days. The sentence shall be served concurrently,” Justice Emokor ruled.

The same court sentenced 6 other people to 20 years imprisonment on charges of murder- contrary to section 188 and 189 of the penal code act.

Prosecution led by Julie Nujjunju told court that on July 2, 2018 the accused persons while at Kanyamugunga trading center Kashambya Sub County in Rukiga District murdered Santrina Kangume whom they accused of be-witching and killing their son Gideon Tayebwa after being tipped by a pastor from Mbarara District.

Prosecution identified the accused persons as Prosper Turyamutunga, Darius Amumpeire, Ramon Ampemigisha, Andrew Arineitwe, Phionah Kemirembe and Charity Tumukwasibwe, all residents of Kashambya Sub county.