10 police housing units destroyed after Katwe barracks fire

Kampala Metropolitan Police deputy spokesperson Luke Owoyesigyire. PHOTO/COURTESY

New Content Item (7)

By  DAVID VOSH AJUNA

What you need to know:

  • The March 8 fire outbreak comes barely a year after legislators called for improved housing and general welfare for Uganda’s more than 35,000 police officers.

Police in Kampala are investigating a Tuesday evening fire that destroyed at least ten police officers’ housing units in a city police barracks.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.