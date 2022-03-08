10 police housing units destroyed after Katwe barracks fire

Police in Kampala are investigating a Tuesday evening fire that destroyed at least ten police officers’ housing units in a city police barracks.

According to police, the fire that swept through a section of the Katwe Police barracks started at around 4pm but no fatalities were recorded.

“No loss of life or injuries registered and much of the property was evacuated by officers,” said Kampala Metropolitan Deputy Police spokesperson, Luke Owoyesigyire.

Owoyesigyire also informed that by 4:30pm (local time) Tuesday, “the Police Fire Prevention and Rescue Services responded at the scene and the fire had been managed.”

He added: “Investigations are on to establish the exact cause of the fire.”