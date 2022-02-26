10 shrines of Kayunga self-confessed god set ablaze

Family members of Mr Tom Kizza, a traditional healer at Kigobero village, Nazigo Sub-county in Kayunga District, stranded after his shrines and houses were set ablaze by residents. PHOTO/ FRED MUZAALE

By  Fred Muzaale

What you need to know:

Kayunga District is an epicentre of human sacrifice and murders

At least 10 shrines and houses belonging to a self-confessed “god" at Kigobero village, Nazigo Sub-county in Kayunga District have been set ablaze by angry residents.
The burning of Mr Tom Kizza’s shrines, according to the area LCI chairperson, Mr Mohamed Ibanda, was prompted by claims by area residents and his relatives that the witchdoctor’s activities had become suspicious.
“The mob took advantage of the death of Kizza’s relative to carry out the attack on his shrines. The man has been claiming to be god and armed with supernatural powers,” Mr Ibanda said.

