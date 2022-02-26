10 shrines of Kayunga self-confessed god set ablaze

At least 10 shrines and houses belonging to a self-confessed “god" at Kigobero village, Nazigo Sub-county in Kayunga District have been set ablaze by angry residents.

The burning of Mr Tom Kizza’s shrines, according to the area LCI chairperson, Mr Mohamed Ibanda, was prompted by claims by area residents and his relatives that the witchdoctor’s activities had become suspicious.

“The mob took advantage of the death of Kizza’s relative to carry out the attack on his shrines. The man has been claiming to be god and armed with supernatural powers,” Mr Ibanda said.

Mr Kizza declined to comment on allegations that he called himself god.

Mr Innocent Dusabe, the Kayunga district officer in-charge of the criminal investigations department, said police are yet to receive the report about the destruction of the traditional healer’s property.

Epicenter of sacrifice

Kayunga District is an epicenter of human sacrifice and murders.

The number of traditional healers who engage in criminal acts are increasing by the day, not only in Kayunga but in other districts too.

Several local leaders in many districts in central region have on several occasions urged Parliament to regulate activities of traditional healers, accusing many of duping their gullible clients.

The High Court sitting in Mukono in 2018 handed a 40-year jail term to a man and his daughter-in-law after finding them guilty of human sacrifice.

In February 2019, police in Luweero District with the help of residents stormed shrines belonging to a prominent traditional healer in Butiikwa Village, Kikyusa Sub-county in Luweero District and set nine of the ablaze, after he was accused of killing a resident in a suspected ritual murder.

When police confronted the traditional healer in a bid to search his shrines, he put up strong resistance but was overpowered.

Police found a mutilated human body and hundreds of human bones from eight shallow graves.

During interrogation at police, the suspect said his accomplices took a adult male to his shrine for ritual sacrifice.

In March 2018, police recovered a headless body dumped at Kalongo Miti Cell, Kizito Zone in Luweero Town Council.





