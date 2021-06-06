10 students test positive for Covid-19 in Mbarara

By Felix Ainebyoona More by this Author

Authorities in Mbarara District are pushing for strict adherence to Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) after seven students of Maryhill High School Mbarara and three Pupils of Parenting Primary School tested positive for Covid-19.

Mbarara City Resident Commissioner, Mr James Mwesigye in a telephone interview on Sunday told this publication that they have intensified enforcement of SOPs in the western Uganda city to minimize the community infections as the country struggles to handle the surging cases.

Mr Mwesigye dismissed as false reports that had earlier circulated on social media claiming that 92 students at Maryhill High School had tested positive with the virus.

“Those who are saying that there are 92 cases of Covid-19 at Maryhill High School are creating anxiety but there are only seven cases that tested positive at the school and three at Parenting Primary School in Mbarara and they are not in critical condition,” Mr Mwesigye said.

Mbarara Resident District Commissioner, Mr Godfrey Mbetegyereize said all leaders at different levels in the city should sensitise the public against the new wave which has so far spread to schools.

“All stakeholders in positions of leadership should rejuvenate the crusade of sensitizing the people to act sensibly and responsibly in the fight against covid-19 pandemic. Let people wear their masks those who don’t should not be allowed in any public place,” Mr Mbetegyereize said.

According to Mbarara District Health Officer, Dr Peter Ssebutinde more than 50 people who recently have been tested and turned-out positive have been told to self-isolate at home.

“Because they don’t have serious severe symptoms,” he said.

Mbarara regional referral hospital director, Dr Celestine Barigye said the virus situation in Ankole sub region is bad as 19 people are admitted in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) while more than 60 cases are under home based care.

“We now have 19 Covid-19 patients in the hospital and they are all in critical condition. Of course, we have relatives to the doctors and one of the doctors at the referral is also sick. There are some other health workers sick and Covid is everywhere as many people have been infected,” Dr Barigye added.

“We have lost two people this week; a woman who died on Thursday and a man died a day before.”

Dr Barigye said: “We have the capacity of 35 beds in the ICU. In Previous wave cumulatively we had 550 patients and lost 49. Currently there are 70 cases and we have already lost two people to Covid-19.”