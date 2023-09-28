10 vehicles, five motorcycles destroyed in Lwengo fire

The police in Lwengo District are investigating a fire that engulfed over 10 vehicles parked in a motor garage on September 28.

The incident occurred at 3 am at Conner City Garage in Kataali Village, Kinoni Town Council, Lwengo District, on Thursday morning, resulting in the destruction of property worth millions of shillings.

Among the damaged items are five motorcycles and a motor spare parts shop.

Mr God Kalangwa, a worker at the garage, recounted that he was near the garage at his house when he noticed the fire and immediately raised an alarm, attracting other neighbors.

"By the time we saw it [the fire], we could not do anything since everything was already in flames. We called the fire brigade to put out the fire in vain," said Mr Kalangwa.

Mr Nicholas Ssebwana, another worker at the destroyed garage, received a distress phone call from a colleague around 3:50 am while he was attending the final funeral rites of a deceased resident.

"Most of us had our customers’ equipment in the store. I really don’t know who set our garage on fire. We ask the police to thoroughly investigate this matter so that the culprits can be brought to book," Mr Ssebwana said.

The chairperson of Kataali Village, Mr Sande Kalanzi, urged the police to expedite the investigations to determine the exact cause of the inferno.

"There are claims that the fire was a result of an electrical short circuit, but also others think it was the work of an arsonist. It is fortunate that no one died, but properties worth millions of shillings have been lost," Mr Kalanzi remarked.

Mr Mbaaga Kibuuka, the chairperson of Kinoni Town Council, advised business owners to consider insuring their businesses, especially when they have valuable assets like vehicles, to avoid incurring losses.