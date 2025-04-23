10-year-old escapes as aunt gang-raped, killed in Manafwa

Police in eastern Uganda have launched an investigation into the rape and murder of a 28-year-old woman, whose body was found dumped in a banana plantation on Wednesday morning.

The victim, identified as Juliet Wabule, was reportedly attacked while walking home from a drinking spot at around 4am in Bumufuni Cell 1, Bugobero Town Council, Manafwa District.

“She was grabbed by a group of unidentified men, gang-raped and later strangled,” said Mr Rogers Taitika, spokesperson for the Elgon Regional Police.

He added: “The suspects then dumped her body in a banana plantation.”

Wabule was in the company of her 10-year-old niece, who managed to flee the scene and sought help from a nearby home, police said. Her body was taken to Mbale City Mortuary for a post-mortem examination.

Authorities have urged residents to remain calm and assist investigators with any relevant information.

“No arrests have been made yet, but investigations are ongoing. We are doing everything possible to bring those responsible to justice,” Taitika added.

Residents expressed outrage over rising insecurity in the area and accused local authorities of failing to conduct routine night patrols.

“Police have become reluctant at night. Criminals are exploiting that,” said Moses Nashimolo, a local boda boda (motorcycle taxi) rider.

The killing comes amid a surge in similar violent crimes across the country. According to the Uganda Police Force's 2024 Annual Crime Report, 491 people were murdered by strangulation last year, up from 414 in 2023. Among the victims were 122 female adults and 36 female juveniles.

The report also recorded 1,667 cases of rape in 2024, an increase from 1,577 the previous year. Of those, only 690 were taken to court, resulting in 22 convictions. The majority, 653 cases, remain pending.

Local leaders have called for improved policing and community engagement to address the growing threat of gender-based violence and insecurity.

“Crimes like these are destroying families and spreading fear across our communities,” said one local official who requested anonymity. “We need urgent action.”

Police are appealing to anyone with information related to the attack to come forward.