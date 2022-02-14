10-year-old girl dies after alleged defilement by stranger

Police are hunting for the man who defiled the girl. 

By  Barbra Nalweyiso

What you need to know:

  • From February 10, the girl had been admitted at Ntwetwe health center IV where she died barely two days later.
     

Police in Kyankwanzi District are investigating murder and aggravated defilement of a 10-year-old girl and Primary Three pupil at Bambala Primary school.

