10-year-old girl dies after alleged defilement by stranger

Police in Kyankwanzi District are investigating murder and aggravated defilement of a 10-year-old girl and Primary Three pupil at Bambala Primary school.

According to police, Christine Namukisa was February 10 defiled by an unknown person.

"It is alleged that at around 6pm, the deceased Christine Namukisa reached home from school and proceeded to buy a sugar cane next to the trading center where she stayed for some time at her uncle's place and on her way back at around 7pm, she met an unidentified motorcyclist who deceived her that her mother had sent him to go with him and pick a bunch of banana from the garden along Muwangi- Ntwetwe Road,” Wamala Region Police spokesperson Racheal Kawala said.

Police noted that the “deceased boarded the motorcycle as she was taken to a nearby coffee plantation of a one Nsabimana where she was forcefully removed from the bike, pulled to the coffee plantation and aggressively defiled by the motorcyclist, leaving her unconscious for about two hours.”

Namukisa later walked home and informed her mother about her ordeal prompting her mother to report to seek medical attention as well as alert police.