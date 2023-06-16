100,000 need relief food in Karamoja, says report
- Leaders from Karamoja said that crops planted in the first rainy season have withered because of the dry spell.
A report released yesterday by government indicates that 89,000 children and 10,000 breastfeeding mothers are either malnourished or would be malnourished between February 2023 and January 2024.
“In the projection period of high acute malnutrition (May - September 2023), each district [in Karamoja] is expected to see more children with acute malnutrition,” the integrated food Security phase classification (IPC) analysis report reads.
The analysis report, which was released in Kampala, was done by experts from the Agriculture and Health Ministries, Office of the Prime Minister (OPM), and development partners. The affected districts include Abim, Amudat, Kotido, Moroto, Nabilatuk and Napak.
Leaders from Karamoja told participants in the meeting that crops planted in the first rainy season have withered because of the dry spell.
During the report launch yesterday, Ms Ann Robins, the country’s head of child survival and development at the United Nations Children’s Fund, said 20,000 children in Karamoja are severely malnourished.
“These [malnourished] children are up to 11 times more likely to die than their counterparts who are not malnourished. The good news is that acute malnutrition can be prevented, and if prevention fails, can still be treated through a package of key services.”
Ms Immaculate Nyangoma, the disaster management officer at the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM), said they have dispatched food relief for the people of Karamoja. However, Mr Meri Jino Bornd, the Kaabong District chairperson, said they have not yet received food relief worth Shs20 billion from OPM.