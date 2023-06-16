100,000 need relief food in Karamoja, says report

A report released yesterday by government indicates that 89,000 children and 10,000 breastfeeding mothers are either malnourished or would be malnourished between February 2023 and January 2024.

“In the projection period of high acute malnutrition (May - September 2023), each district [in Karamoja] is expected to see more children with acute malnutrition,” the integrated food Security phase classification (IPC) analysis report reads.

The analysis report, which was released in Kampala, was done by experts from the Agriculture and Health Ministries, Office of the Prime Minister (OPM), and development partners. The affected districts include Abim, Amudat, Kotido, Moroto, Nabilatuk and Napak.

Leaders from Karamoja told participants in the meeting that crops planted in the first rainy season have withered because of the dry spell.

During the report launch yesterday, Ms Ann Robins, the country’s head of child survival and development at the United Nations Children’s Fund, said 20,000 children in Karamoja are severely malnourished.