100 empowered to fight gender based violence in Greater Mukono

The police report revealed an increase in domestic violence cases registered at 17,664 compared to 13,693 reported in 2019 which indicated a 29 percent increase

Over 100 informal justice actors have been passed out after training on how to fight Gender Based Violence in Greater Mukono.

Ms Sylivia Namubiru, the chief executive officer Legal Aid Service Providers Network (LASPNET) said the districts of Mukono, Kayunga and Buikwe registered some of the highest cases of GBV with women and girls being more affected groups.

“According to the 2020 annual police crime report, Gender Based Violence cases were rampant during the Lockdown," Dr Namubiru said during the pass out at Mukono Colline hotel.

The actors who are meant to work with LASPNET will be given allowances to help them follow up GBV cases in villages in the listed districts.

An estimated 1,833 girls mostly pupils were reportedly impregnated and others married off in a period of three months last year.

In LASPNET’s recent baseline survey conducted in the three districts, it was noted that the most prevalent forms of GBV were sexual and physical violence.

"The girls and women were the most risk groups while men were perceived as the biggest perpetrators of gender based violence," Ms Namubiru said.

The training also climaxed with selection of community watch Committee members who were given 200 bicycles to help ease their transport in different villages to fight GBV.

She said LASPNET received an estimated Shs 1.8 billion from the European Union to fund the project so as to fight GBV in the country.

Mr Henry Wejega, a resident of Njeru and representing the elderly people in Buikwe district said security have not done enough in fighting gender based violence in Greater Mukono.

"We learnt in this meeting that girls in Greater Mukono are the most affected and cases are at 46 percent, 31 percent women, 12 percent men and 11 percent boys," Mr Wojega said.

Ms Harriet Sanyu, a community development officer Katosi, Mukono district said GBV cases are high, especially during this Covid-19 period, and victims fail to get justice due to lack of funds.

