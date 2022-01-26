100 Kadogo deserters seek Museveni’s pardon

Lt Col Ronald Kakurungu, Army deputy spokesperson

By  Precious Delilah

What you need to know:

  • Lt Col Ronald Kakurungu, the army spokesperson, said desertion is a serious offence and the deserters therefore would have to appear before the court martial before they even think of being pardoned. “Desertion is an offence and there is a process through which we determine whether they should serve jail time or not. We have records and basing on time served as a soldier as well as conduct, the court will determine their fate otherwise I don’t speak for the president but he has a prerogative of mercy against such individuals,” Lt Col Kakurungu said.

Former National Resistance Army (NRA) child soldiers, popularly known as kadogos, who deserted the army, are seeking President Museveni’s pardon as their commander-in-chief.

