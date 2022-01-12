100 pigs die as swine fever hits Masaka again

Last year,  African Swine Fever was  reported in the districts of Otuke, Masaka, Luweero and Kitgum and more than 1,000  pigs died in six months. PHOTO | FILE

By  Richard Kyanjo

What you need to know:

  • Last year, Mr Bright Rwamirama, the State minister for Animal Industry, said scientists had  made a headway in inventing a vaccine for swine fever and it is expected to be on the market in a few years.

Piggery farmers in Masaka District are counting losses after African Swine Fever struck the area again.

