100 police officers to be sacked over corruption

About 100 police officers of varying ranks will be dismissed from the Force for corruption, indiscipline, and failure to perform their duties.

Daily Monitor has established that while at State House Entebbe two weeks ago, the Deputy Inspector General of Police, Maj Gen Paul Lokech, informed President Museveni that investigations into 69 police officers had been concluded and the culprits were due for dismissal.

The names for dismissal, according to the source who declined to be named, have since increased to 100 after the meeting on March 6, which was attended by police directors, heads of department, regional police commanders and division/district police commanders.

The sources further added that recommendations for dismissal had already been submitted to the relevant offices for further action.

The police leadership had earlier sent out notice to all police units warning them against corruption and indiscipline.

Gen Lokech confirmed that more than 69 police officers have been lined up for dismissal and that the numbers had increased to a certain figure, which he declined to disclose.

“Why don’t you wait for the list? They are more than 69. They are all going to be dismissed. There is nothing to hide about that. I will dismiss all of them,” Mr Lokech charged.

Asked what will happen in case the affected officers appeal against the dismissal, Mr Lokech was resolute: “Even if you appeal, you will never come back to the police because I don’t want their services. The only person they can appeal to is God. We can sort out that one in heaven. Appeal for, what if I don’t want your services? If you are corrupt, even if you appeal and I don’t want your services, you go. The law is very clear. They are going to be more than 69.”

The cases cited against the officers include corruption, extortion, human rights abuses and neglect of duty. In some instances, the source said that the implicated officers would pluck out statements from files of criminal suspects as they take them to court, making it difficult for the prosecution to find sufficient evidence against the accused.

Issue

While addressing the nation on Sunday, President Museveni said the January 14 presidential elections were massively rigged by the Opposition particularly his closest challenger Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine, the president of the National Unity Platform (NUP) party.

Mr Museveni alleged that his supporters were intimidated by NUP members before and during the voting.

He further claimed that there was a lot of ballot stuffing by the Opposition as early as 5am on voting day.

As a result, he said police officers who failed to do their duty to protect the citizens’ right to vote would be chased from the Force.

It is not clear whether the decision to dismiss the implicated officers is as a result of the President’s warning.

“…there was intimidation by NUP supporters in many areas especially in Buganda -- Mawokota, Kyotera, Mpigi, Wakiso and in the east in Busoga. Very vicious intimidation, even attacks, burning of houses, cars and cutting banana plantations in some areas. All this is documented. What is interesting is police was not intervening because some of the police had been bribed not to intervene,” Mr Museveni alleged during his televised address.

He added: “For instance, in some areas, NRM people had been reporting that they had been attacked and policeman told them that if they are attacking you for putting on yellow, don’t put it on... All those officers who didn’t do their duty, we shall go for them. They are the ones who were inciting these law breakers thinking they can break the law with impunity. That is why we had to bring in the army to crush this criminality which had been going on. As for the policemen who didn’t do their work, we shall go for them. They have no excuse. They can’t remain in Uganda police nor can they be allowed to work in any public office in Uganda because they have abused their trust and are a disgrace.”

In the January 14 elections, President Museveni lost to Kyagulanyi in Buganda and Busoga regions. All ministers in Buganda lost their parliamentary seats to the Opposition. The President blames his defeat in Buganda on the alleged intimidation and vote rigging by the Opposition.

