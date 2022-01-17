100 teachers apply for maternity leave in Rakai

By  Ambrose Musasizi  &  AL-MAHDI SSENKABIRWA

  • Available statistics indicate that women constitute 67 percent of the 1.2m workers who subscribe to trade unions in the country where they get opportunity of having their work-related issues addressed by employers using their union leaders.

Education authorities in Rakai District are puzzled after receiving information that at least 100 female teachers in various primary schools are pregnant and cannot teach.
The school term officially opened last Monday after two years of school lockdown occasioned by Covid-19 pandemic.

