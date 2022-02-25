Prime

100 Ugandans stuck in Ukraine

A man sits outside a destroyed building in Chuhuiv, Ukraine, following overnight bombings. Photo/AFP

By  Frederic Musisi

What you need to know:

  • The Ugandans were spread all over Ukraine, but when the threat of war became imminent in the last weeks, they all coalesced around Kiev.

At least one hundred Ugandans are stranded in Ukraine amid fears of a full blown war as Russian troops launched an all-out invasion of its former Soviet territory by sea, land and air yesterday.
The invasion that started as sabre-rattling in February 2014, is the largest attack by one country against another in Europe since World War II, 77 years ago.

