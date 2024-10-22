11 die in Kigogwa fuel tanker explosion

At least 10 bodies had by Tuesday evening been recovered from the scene of a fuel tanker explosion at Kigogwa Town on Kampala-Bombo road in Wakiso District.

Another person is said to have died at Kiruddu Referral Hospital where several of those who sustained severe burns were rushed for treatment following the 3pm incident.

Police who are still combing the scene for leads and more bodies said the driver of the tanker lost control before it overturned and burst into flames moments later.

"Fuel was oozing out of the tanker. It's unfortunate that our people went to start siphoning the fuel. Fuel being highly flammable, it caught fire. There was a lady roasting maize around there, there are also homesteads and shops. But with the amount of fuel that was flowing from the tanker we cannot know exactly what was the source of the fire," Kampala North regional police commander SSP Moses Nanoka told reporters on Tuesday evening.

A charcoal stove and charred maize cobs pictured at the scene where a fuel tanker explosion at Kigogwa town on Kampala-Bombo road left several dead and scores injured. The woman who was roasting the maize is suspected to be one of the victims of the explosion

The driver is said to have jumped out of the tanker after it overturned.

"He's also in shock right now. We are treating everybody as a victim until investigations are complete," SSP Nanoka SAID when asked about the condition of the driver.

According to him, some bodies were burnt beyond recognition and were conveyed to hospital for postmortem.

"Some were burnt to the extent that we cannot ascertain whether they are two or one. However, so far 10 bodies have been retrieved," he said.

The death toll will likely increase given the nature of burns sustained by those rushed to hospital.



Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson, Patrick Onyango said nine of the deceased are adults and two are minors.

"People who rushed to siphon fuel from the tanker were the most affected. Four buildings housing nine shops were destroyed in the blaze. Properties worth millions of shillings were lost," Mr Onyango added in a statement.

According to him, the injured were rushed to nearby health facilities for treatment.

"Police are conducting a fact-finding mission to confirm the number of injured persons from the health facilities," he said.

The identities of the victims have not yet been established.

"This tragic incident serves as a reminder of the risks associated with fuel tanker accidents and the importance of exercising caution when dealing with hazardous materials," Mr Onyango added.





People gathered at the scene where a fuel tanker overturned and burst into flames at Kigogwa Town on Kampala-Bombo road in Kasangati, Wakiso District.

