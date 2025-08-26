11 High Court judges rendered unemployed as contracts expire

Eleven High Court judges have found themselves without jobs after their two-year contracts recently lapsed, Daily Monitor has learned. Several of the affected judges have since returned their case files to their supervisors as they await further instructions from relevant authorities, including President Museveni, who holds the appointing power. Among the judges affected is Justice Rosette Comfort Kania, Deputy Chairperson of the Judicial Service Commission (JSC). Last week, during a criminal court session in Kampala, Justice Kania met with prosecutors from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) and defence lawyers in her chambers to discuss the developments.

In the Henry Katanga murder trial, she reportedly briefed the legal teams and adjourned the case for a month, hoping that her reappointment would be finalised before the next hearing on September 22. Other affected judges include Ms Flavia Nabakooza, Dr Christine Echookit Akello, Ms Jacqueline Mwondha, Ms Aisha Naluzze Batala, Ms Emily Patience Tumusiime Rubagumya, Mr Farouq Lubega, Mr Jamson Karemani Karemera (formerly the Judiciary spokesperson), Mr David Makumbi, Mr Amos Kwizera, and Mr Philip Willbrod Mwaka. When Daily Monitor reached out to Dr Rose Nassali, the secretary of the Judicial Service Commission (JSC), for comment on the fate of the 11 judges, she stated that the matter was now in the hands of the appointing authority (President Museveni), awaiting action to regularise their contracts. “It’s now in the hands of the appointing authority,” Dr Nassali briefly remarked during a telephone interview.

Constitutional Court's ruling on acting judges

In December 2022, the Constitutional Court ruled that appointing High Court judges in an “acting capacity” for extended periods, such as two years, is unconstitutional. The court found that such appointments violated the constitutional principle of judicial security of tenure and amounted to unconstitutional probationary appointments. The Ugandan Constitution does not allow such a system for judicial officers. Justice Monica Mugenyi, who wrote the majority judgment, pointed out that neither Article 142(1) nor Article 138(1) of the Constitution provides for the appointment of acting judges. “The appointment of 16 judges of the High Court on an acting basis for two years is inconsistent with Articles 2, 128, 138, 142, and 144 of the Constitution and, to that extent, unconstitutional,” she held in 2022.

Justices Fredrick Egonda Ntende, Elizabeth Musoke, and Christopher Gashirabake concurred with the decision. While the court ruled that the affected 16 judges should not vacate their offices and that their judgments would not be affected, it ordered the JSC to regularise their appointments within six months. However, the government appealed the decision, and the matter is now before the Supreme Court, which has yet to issue a final ruling on the constitutionality of appointing judges on a contract basis. The case was brought by Makerere University law professor, Dr Kabumba Busingye and city lawyer Mr Andrew Karamagi.

Justifying “acting” appointments

In defence of appointing judges in acting capacity, former JSC Chairperson Benjamin Kabiito argued in July 2023 that Article 147(a) empowers the JSC to advise the President on such appointments. “Article 147(1)(a) grants the JSC the role of advising the President on appointments to offices, including judgeships, as well as their confirmation and disciplinary matters,” he said. As of 2023, President Museveni had appointed 27 High Court judges in acting capacity. Justice Kabiito justified these appointments as a method of assessing the judges’ performance against key performance indicators (KPIs), to determine whether they should be confirmed in their roles.

Acting judges

