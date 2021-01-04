11 injured as minister Elioda, Kateshumbwa supporters clash in Sheema

By Zadock Amanyisa More by this Author

At least 11 people are nursing serious injuries after supporters of Science and Innovation Minister, Dr Elioda Tumwesigye, an independent candidate in the Sheema Municipality MP race clashed with the NRM candidate, Mr Dicksons Kateshumbwa’s supporters.

Dr Tumwesigye lost the NRM flag to Mr Kateshumbwa in last year’s party primaries.

According to the Greater Bushenyi regional police spokesperson, Mr Martial Tumusiime, violence ensued at around 3pm on Sunday in Kyagaju central cell, Kyagaju ward, Kabwohe division, Sheema municipality, where supporters of the two rival groups met along the road following Minister Tumwesigye’s rally in Kyagaju central cell.

“There was an aspect of political activity, where a good number of people mostly from Kateshumbwa’s side sustained injuries. Police went to the scene and contained the situation and the case was reported at Sheema Police station by one of the injured supporters,” Mr Tumusiime said.

The injured were identified as Leocadia Nabulima, Brenda Agumenaitwe, Blessing Atuhame, Charlote Tumwebaze, Gilbert Kagame and Collins Kato.

Others are Jenan Mugasha, Brian Tumwebaze, Kenneth Bamwine, Michael Betunguura and Mirian Ahabwe.

Mr Tumusiime condemned the act describing it as unfortunate.



“We don’t encourage this madness of people fighting at rallies. Politics is politics and people should not be misled to fight against each other,” he said.

Reacting to the incident, Mr Kateshumbwa said that violence against “innocent people” was uncalled for.

“This kind of violence against innocent people orchestrated by a minister facing defeat is unacceptable. He brought in kifeesi goons during primaries, they were arrested, now he has brought in thugs to terrorize people,” Mr Kateshumbwa tweeted.

Commenting on the development, Dr Tumwesigye, who is contesting against Mr Kateshumbwa on independent ticket told Daily Monitor that the clashes were stage-managed by his rival to disrupt his campaigns.

“Kateshumbwa has failed to contain the pressure and he is now stage-managing clashes and fueling violence and inviting the army to come and help him. He connived with the area GISO and one called Allan to stage-manage the incident. They are running a mafia campaign. You might find that these people are fighting themselves just to take advantage of something and justify his failure,” said Dr Elioda.

