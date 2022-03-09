11 Tanzanian students fleeing Ukraine war cross into Russia

Nationals from different countries - from Africa, the Middle East and India - mostly students of Ukrainian universities are seen at the Medyka pedestrian border crossing fleeing the conflict in Ukraine on February 27, 2022. PHOTO | AFP

By  The East African

What you need to know:

  • Emmanuel Buholela, a media officer with the Tanzanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, confirmed a report seen by The EastAfrican of the students being received in Russia and posing for a photograph with Tanzania’s Ambassador to Moscow, Mr Frederick Kibuta, and other officials.

Eleven Tanzanian students who were stranded in Sumy, northeastern Ukraine, following Russia’s invasion have made it to Moscow, official confirms.

