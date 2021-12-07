11-year-old boy hangs self over fear for punishment

Stunned locals of Bugana Village watch after the remains of the boy were discovered by his brother on December 7. PHOTO/GERTRUDE MUTYABA

Mutya

By  GERTRUDE MUTYABA

Reporter

Daily Monitor

What you need to know:

  • “We are still investigating but what we have realized is that the boy hanged himself following what had happened last night,” Bukomansimbi District Police Commander (DPC) Christine Namawuba said. 

Police in Bukomansimbi District are investigating circumstances under which an 11-year-old boy hanged himself –to death- on a tree over fear for punishment.

