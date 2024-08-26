11-year-old girl, one other stabbed to death in Mitooma

Police in Mitooma are investigating the circumstances under which two people, including an eleven-year-old child, were fatally stabbed.

According to Mr Marcial Tumusiime, the Greater Bushenyi police spokesperson, the incident occurred on Sunday, August 25, 2024, at around 3:00 a.m. in Nyandago B village, Bwera parish, Kanyabwanga Sub County, Mitooma District.

The deceased have been identified as Stephen Turyasigura, a security guard with Chibita Company Ltd and a resident of Kikunyu village in Kashenshero Sub County, Mitooma district, and Fortunate Amutuhaire, an eleven-year-old pupil of Nyandago Primary School in Mitooma District.

It is alleged that the child's mother was involved in a romantic relationship with two men. On the night of the incident, one of the men reportedly found her with the other, leading to a violent confrontation in which he fatally stabbed both the man and the child.

"It is alleged that a woman was found in bed with the deceased, her new lover, and the other man, in a fit of rage, stabbed him to death. Tragically, the attack also resulted in the loss of an innocent child's life," said Mr Tumusiime.

The police have taken into custody one suspect, who is believed to be the second man involved in the love triangle, to assist with their ongoing investigation.

"According to reports, the suspect broke into the house and went straight to the bedroom, where he attempted to stab the woman. She managed to escape, fleeing outside while raising an alarm. Unfortunately, the suspect overpowered the deceased and fatally stabbed him. He then chased after the young girl, who had been following her mother, caught up to her, and stabbed her as well," Mr Tumusiime added.