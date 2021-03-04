110-year-old gives tips on living longer

By Yahudu Kitunzi More by this Author

At his age, Mr John Wafula Ogweyo, 110, can effortlessly remember every event in his life.

Believed to be the oldest in Bukedi Sub-region, Mr Wafula says he has outlived his father, Ogweyo Onyango, who died at 86, and his mother Majjo Nabirye, who died at 91.

Born on February 28, 1911, in Bwoya Village, Bukhooli County in Iganga District, Mr Wafula was joined by his relatives to celebrate his birthday at his home in Bwoya Village, Banda Town Council, Namayingo District at the weekend.

Unlike most, Mr Wafula could still move independently, write and read.

“He is strong, neat, and intelligent. He has a bald head but age has not bent him, he writes and reads,” Ms Ann Ogweyo, one of his daughters, says.

The celebrations were presided over by religious leaders, who described him as a hard worker and God-fearing.

Sharing memories of his life’s journey, Mr Wafula says he was baptised on February 17, 1929 at Iganga Catholic Church and studied up to Primary Three at Gayaza Primary School in Wakiso District.

He could not proceed with his education due to a lack of school fees coupled with trekking long distances.

“My parents were poor and so getting fees was a bit challenging,” he recounts.

Mr Wafula got married at 28 years and together with his five wives, they had 25 children, and six have died. He also delights in having 125 grandchildren.

Mr Wafula started working at 25 years as a Gombolola chief in Sigulu Island in Namayingo before he joined business.

Advertisement

“I was a famous businessman here but I can no longer trade because of my age. I was dealing in timber and coffee. It was good business. It helped me to educate my children and take care of my family,” he recalls.

Pastor Patrick Wandera of Deliverance Church Makerere Hill in Kampala, one of Mr Wafula’s sons, says although many people of his father’s age are senile, Mr Wafula still has a sound mind and good memory.

“He sees properly and hears everything. He only uses a walker while getting out of the house sometimes,” he says.

Mr Wandera says their father taught them to love, work hard and respect people regardless of their tribal or religious affiliations.

When asked about the reasons behind his healthy life,Mr Wafula says: “I do not eat junk food. I eat natural foods like kalo (millet flour mixed with cassava flour), fish, cassava, sweet potatoes, matooke, posho, fruits and vegetables. I don’t drink alcohol nor smoke cigarettes because there are many diseases associated with alcohol and smoking. That is why I am still healthy and strong.”

He says his favourite meal is kalo and fish and he rarely eats red meat and chicken.

“I wake up at 8am and retire at 10pm every day. I drink milk tea and on some occasions, I take black tea,”he says.

Mr Wafula says he bathes and dresses by himself, quickly adding that this is a sign of still being strong.

“I don’t have diseases such as diabetes, pressure among others and I am a stress-free man. I have always been contented with what I have,” he says.

Pastor Isaac Mukisa, who presided over the birthday prayers, said Mr Wafula is ever smartly-dressed and jolly.

“He is a born again Christian, who practises what he preaches. He loves everyone,” he says.

He praised Mr Wafula’s children for taking care of their father in his old age.

“I thank Wafula’s children for taking care of him. I appeal to parents to educate their children or empower them economically like Mr Wafula did,”he says.

editorial@ug.nationmedia.com