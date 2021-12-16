114 districts vote local council leaders today

A man pictured casting his vote during the January 2021 general elections. Voters in various local councils across the country will today elect new leaders to fill vacant positions. PHOTO/ FILE  

By  Monitor Team

Voters in various local councils across the country will today elect new leaders to fill vacant positions.
Mr Paul Bukenya, the  Electoral Commission(EC) spokesperson, yesterday revealed that today’s polls will take place in 114 districts and cities across the country.
Mr Bukenya said a total of 324 vacant positions including the district chairperson for Kayunga; chairpersons at sub-county level, as well as councillors at the district and sub-county, councillors representing special interest groups (SIG) will be filled. 
Elections for councillors representing SIGs kicked off yesterday.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.