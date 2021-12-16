114 districts vote local council leaders today

Voters in various local councils across the country will today elect new leaders to fill vacant positions.

Mr Paul Bukenya, the Electoral Commission(EC) spokesperson, yesterday revealed that today’s polls will take place in 114 districts and cities across the country.

Mr Bukenya said a total of 324 vacant positions including the district chairperson for Kayunga; chairpersons at sub-county level, as well as councillors at the district and sub-county, councillors representing special interest groups (SIG) will be filled.

Elections for councillors representing SIGs kicked off yesterday.

However, much attention has been put on Kayunga where voters are picking a new district chairperson to replace Muhammad Ffeffeka Sserubogo who died in June this year after serving one month in office.

The Kayunga race has attracted six contenders; Harriet Nakwedde (National Unity Platform); Andrew Muwonge of National Resistance Movement (NRM); Anthony Waddimba (Democratic Party), and Independent candidates Majid Nyanzi, Jamir Kamoga and Boniface Bandikubi.

In Namayumba Sub-county Wakiso District, voters are also picking a new chairperson after the incumbent, Paul Miiro died in a motorcycle accident mid this year.

Four candidates are; NUP’s Mustafa Ssekweyama, Joseph Muzenze (NRM), Matia Wamala (FDC) and Joseph Bwete Abakute(Ind).

The Wakiso District Returning Officer, Mr Tolbert Musinguzi, said the election materials are ready and polling stations will be open by 7am.

“We shall break the seals of the black boxes when we see that we have at least 10 witnesses at each polling station,” he said.

Namanyumba Sub-county has 20 polling stations spread in six parishes.

Mr Musinguzi said after voting , ballot boxes will be collected and taken to the district headquarters where counting and announcing of winner will be done.

In Kamwenge District ,the by-election for chairperson of Kamwenge Town Council attracted four candidates: Mr Wilson Katushabe (Ind), Ms Winnieshine Ninshaba Matovu (Ind), Mr Jackson Barigye (Ind) and Mr Benoni Mwebembezi (Ind).

Ninshaba is the wife of the late Benjamin Matovu (chairperson-elect) who died a few weeks to swearing-in ceremony in April .

Mr George William Magezi, the district returning officer, confirmed that all polling stations had received polling materials.

“The campaigns ended successful. We did not register any complaint from candidates and we hope on the election day everything will go on well,” he said.

For special interest groups elections, the two candidates; Ms Emily Orishaba (NRM) female councillor for PWD in Busiriba Sub- county, and Mr Tinkasimire Yosita Busimwa (NRM) councillor for older persons for Koma-Katalyeba Town Council were unopposed.

In Mityana, the assistant returning officer, Mr Georgina Tumusiime, said the post for woman councillor for Zigoti Ward II has attracted three candidates: Margaret Businge (NRM), Prossy Nalukenge (FDC) and Christine Nabawanuka (NUP).

Ziggoti Ward II also has three candidates:Daisy Nakiganda (FDC), Aisha Namatovu (NRM) and Babirye Veronica (NUP).Voting will take place at three polling stations including Balangira Petrol Station, St Irenaeus SS compound and Zigoti Stores.



Position to be filled

District chairperson (1)

District /city directly elected councillors (18)

District /city women councillors (5)

Municipality /city division directly elected councillors (6)

Municipality/city division councillors (4)

Sub-county /town chairpersons (19)

Sub-county /town women councillors (94)

Sub-county /town directly elected councillors (54)

District councillor representing workers (2)

District female councillor representing older persons (1)

District female councillor representing youth (1)

District female workers councillor (4)

District male councillor representing older persons (1)

District male councillor representing youth ( 3)

Municipality male councillor representing older persons (1)

Municipality male councillor representing youth ( 1)

Sub-county female councillor for older persons (24)

Sub-county female councillor for PWDs ( 19)

Sub-county female councillor for youth ( 16)

Sub-county male councillor for older persons (21)

Sub-county male councillor representing PWDs ( 17)

Sub-county make councillor representing youth (12)