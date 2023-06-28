117 state attorneys promoted

The Director of Public Prosecutions, Justice Jane Frances Abodo (left), and then acting Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs, Mr Muruli Mukasa, during the National Symposium of Prosecutors 2022 in Kampala last year.  PHOTO / FILE

By  Precious Delilah

The Public Service Commission has promoted 117 state attorneys in the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) to the rank of senior state attorney.
The promoted attorneys had served as state attorneys for more than eight years without promotion, a scenario that had demoralised them.

According to a press statement released on Tuesday night by the DPP’s office, the promotions will motivate them and enhance prosecution service delivery in the country.
“These promotions will also pave the way for the recruitment of more than 70 state attorneys to address the longstanding staffing gap in the ODPP and further bolster the administration of criminal justice,” the press statement reads.

In her remarks during the second annual national prosecutors’ symposium in April, DPP Jane Frances Abodo decried the delayed promotions of her staff.
“Management is aware of the long overdue and well deserved promotions for most of you (prosecutors). We have engaged the key stakeholders to be able to fast-track your deserved promotions since our approved structure still has vacant posts. I’m alive to the fact that promotions require resources, which we are also lobbying for. We are hopeful this will improve your morale,” she said in April.

Last year, during the national symposium of prosecutors, the DPP revealed that she didn’t have offices in 54 districts. Further, she revealed that 73 courts countrywide did not have a prosecutor attached to them on a full time basis due to lack of suffi0cient prosecutors.
As of last year, the office of the DPP had 325 state prosecutors against the approved structure of 862, representing 40 percent of the vacancies filled.


  1. Ben–Bella Marion
  2. Nandawula Lillian 
  3. Khaukha James
  4. Kesubi Calorine
  5. Wamibu Anthony
  6. Mpumwire Caroline
  7. Wadama Innocent
  8. Tabaro Carolyne Ahereza
  9. Magala Clare Pauline
  10. Aleto Innocent
  11. Akasa Amina
  12. Nidoi Shiphrah
  13. Amerit Timothy Francis  
  14. Seera Rhita Becky
  15. Adong Harriet
  16. Byakutaaga Sheba Stella 
  17. Agumenaitwe Macbeth
  18. Arap Malinga Eriyu
  19. Muliro James Wanyama
  20. Boonabana Prisca
  21. Akao Jacqueline
  22. Semakula Ali Active
  23. Rukundo Hope Mutoni
  24. Nakaggwa Catherine
  25. Kasana Hanifa
  26. Kako Irene Pauline
  27. Namitala Rebecca
  28. Angumale Simon
  29. Ariong Stephen
  30. Mugisha Peter Bamwine
  31. Nyakake Priscilla
  32. Mucunguzi Allan
  33. Kwezi Asiimwe Fiona
  34. Obonyo Jabwor Anthony
  35. Rubarema Zehukirize Peter
  36. Bigirwa George
  37. Kiswiriri Menya Swaliki
  38. Tumwikirize Joanita
  39. Adero Doreen Olwo
  40. Mugisa Mwesigwa Raymond
  41. Rukundo Roselyn
  42. Twijukire Eunice Mbaine 
  43. Nyipir Gertrude
  44. Ainomugisha Christopher
  45. Akankwatsa Andrew Kashaija
  46. Aine Frank
  47. Kiconco Agnes
  48. Nanyonga Josephine Kyeyune
  49. Babirye Sarah
  50. Namutebi Racheal
  51. Chekwech Justine Mwanga
  52. Kamusiime Sarah Shallote
  53. Kukundakwe Arthurton
  54. Ayebare Gemma
  55. Najjuko Brenda
  56. Katungye David
  57. Tukwasiibwe Alex
  58. Emasu Michael
  59. Opia Caroline
  60. Nambozo Irene Wenwa
  61. Kyomugisha Barbra
  62. Twesiime Maureen
  63. Nakigozi Harriet Mildred
  64. Kalya Christine
  65. Engena George
  66. Amumpire Joanitah
  67. Tandihwantimba Anna
  68. Kurungyishuri Anthony Pro
  69. Semu Joel
  70. Najjunja Julie
  71. Nakato Lydia
  72. Nabbosa Salama
  73. Nabwire Rachael
  74. Tukamushaba Amelia
  75. Nakanyike Bushira
  76. Wasswa Bengo Angello
  77. Nanteza Victoria Anne
  78. Ojara Patrick
  79. Akol Charles Moses
  80. Amalo Zerald Peter Opio
  81. Asaba Stephen
  82. Nanziri Charlotte Jackie
  83. Kulusum Mariam 
  84. Wepondi Paul
  85. Orogot Pamela
  86. Atuhaire Naboth
  87. Aduti Timothy
  88. Nyamwiza Judith
  89. Lugada Abbey
  90. Akello Gloria
  91. Tusingwire Viola
  92. Apio Getrude
  93. Twaidhukirwa Betty
  94. Mugamba David
  95. Kawooya Nicholas
  96. Musimenta Jane
  97. Mutuzo Emily Sendaula
  98. Kkaya Jacinta
  99. Twinomugisha Lourdel
  100. Kyazze Ivan Evans 
  101. Bolingo Annet Abigaba
  102. Oundo Godfrey
  103. Nabende David
  104. Akatukunda Joel Kakuru
  105. Nakayiza Justine
  106. Murungi Philbert Nyakahuma
  107. Atoe Moses
  108. Wakasadha Godfrey
  109. Angoli Peter
  110. Kukundakwe Amos Mpaka
  111. Njuki Mariam
  112. Apolot Joy Christine
  113. Wasajja Robert
  114. Muhendo Peter
  115. Nandhuki Ivan Jonathan
  116. Okot Samuel William
  117. Waira Sam Benson

