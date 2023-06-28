117 state attorneys promoted

The Public Service Commission has promoted 117 state attorneys in the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) to the rank of senior state attorney.

The promoted attorneys had served as state attorneys for more than eight years without promotion, a scenario that had demoralised them.

According to a press statement released on Tuesday night by the DPP’s office, the promotions will motivate them and enhance prosecution service delivery in the country.

“These promotions will also pave the way for the recruitment of more than 70 state attorneys to address the longstanding staffing gap in the ODPP and further bolster the administration of criminal justice,” the press statement reads.

In her remarks during the second annual national prosecutors’ symposium in April, DPP Jane Frances Abodo decried the delayed promotions of her staff.

“Management is aware of the long overdue and well deserved promotions for most of you (prosecutors). We have engaged the key stakeholders to be able to fast-track your deserved promotions since our approved structure still has vacant posts. I’m alive to the fact that promotions require resources, which we are also lobbying for. We are hopeful this will improve your morale,” she said in April.

Last year, during the national symposium of prosecutors, the DPP revealed that she didn’t have offices in 54 districts. Further, she revealed that 73 courts countrywide did not have a prosecutor attached to them on a full time basis due to lack of suffi0cient prosecutors.

As of last year, the office of the DPP had 325 state prosecutors against the approved structure of 862, representing 40 percent of the vacancies filled.



Name