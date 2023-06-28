117 state attorneys promoted
What you need to know:
- The promoted attorneys had served as state attorneys for more than eight years without promotion
The Public Service Commission has promoted 117 state attorneys in the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) to the rank of senior state attorney.
The promoted attorneys had served as state attorneys for more than eight years without promotion, a scenario that had demoralised them.
According to a press statement released on Tuesday night by the DPP’s office, the promotions will motivate them and enhance prosecution service delivery in the country.
“These promotions will also pave the way for the recruitment of more than 70 state attorneys to address the longstanding staffing gap in the ODPP and further bolster the administration of criminal justice,” the press statement reads.
In her remarks during the second annual national prosecutors’ symposium in April, DPP Jane Frances Abodo decried the delayed promotions of her staff.
“Management is aware of the long overdue and well deserved promotions for most of you (prosecutors). We have engaged the key stakeholders to be able to fast-track your deserved promotions since our approved structure still has vacant posts. I’m alive to the fact that promotions require resources, which we are also lobbying for. We are hopeful this will improve your morale,” she said in April.
Last year, during the national symposium of prosecutors, the DPP revealed that she didn’t have offices in 54 districts. Further, she revealed that 73 courts countrywide did not have a prosecutor attached to them on a full time basis due to lack of suffi0cient prosecutors.
As of last year, the office of the DPP had 325 state prosecutors against the approved structure of 862, representing 40 percent of the vacancies filled.
Name
- Ben–Bella Marion
- Nandawula Lillian
- Khaukha James
- Kesubi Calorine
- Wamibu Anthony
- Mpumwire Caroline
- Wadama Innocent
- Tabaro Carolyne Ahereza
- Magala Clare Pauline
- Aleto Innocent
- Akasa Amina
- Nidoi Shiphrah
- Amerit Timothy Francis
- Seera Rhita Becky
- Adong Harriet
- Byakutaaga Sheba Stella
- Agumenaitwe Macbeth
- Arap Malinga Eriyu
- Muliro James Wanyama
- Boonabana Prisca
- Akao Jacqueline
- Semakula Ali Active
- Rukundo Hope Mutoni
- Nakaggwa Catherine
- Kasana Hanifa
- Kako Irene Pauline
- Namitala Rebecca
- Angumale Simon
- Ariong Stephen
- Mugisha Peter Bamwine
- Nyakake Priscilla
- Mucunguzi Allan
- Kwezi Asiimwe Fiona
- Obonyo Jabwor Anthony
- Rubarema Zehukirize Peter
- Bigirwa George
- Kiswiriri Menya Swaliki
- Tumwikirize Joanita
- Adero Doreen Olwo
- Mugisa Mwesigwa Raymond
- Rukundo Roselyn
- Twijukire Eunice Mbaine
- Nyipir Gertrude
- Ainomugisha Christopher
- Akankwatsa Andrew Kashaija
- Aine Frank
- Kiconco Agnes
- Nanyonga Josephine Kyeyune
- Babirye Sarah
- Namutebi Racheal
- Chekwech Justine Mwanga
- Kamusiime Sarah Shallote
- Kukundakwe Arthurton
- Ayebare Gemma
- Najjuko Brenda
- Katungye David
- Tukwasiibwe Alex
- Emasu Michael
- Opia Caroline
- Nambozo Irene Wenwa
- Kyomugisha Barbra
- Twesiime Maureen
- Nakigozi Harriet Mildred
- Kalya Christine
- Engena George
- Amumpire Joanitah
- Tandihwantimba Anna
- Kurungyishuri Anthony Pro
- Semu Joel
- Najjunja Julie
- Nakato Lydia
- Nabbosa Salama
- Nabwire Rachael
- Tukamushaba Amelia
- Nakanyike Bushira
- Wasswa Bengo Angello
- Nanteza Victoria Anne
- Ojara Patrick
- Akol Charles Moses
- Amalo Zerald Peter Opio
- Asaba Stephen
- Nanziri Charlotte Jackie
- Kulusum Mariam
- Wepondi Paul
- Orogot Pamela
- Atuhaire Naboth
- Aduti Timothy
- Nyamwiza Judith
- Lugada Abbey
- Akello Gloria
- Tusingwire Viola
- Apio Getrude
- Twaidhukirwa Betty
- Mugamba David
- Kawooya Nicholas
- Musimenta Jane
- Mutuzo Emily Sendaula
- Kkaya Jacinta
- Twinomugisha Lourdel
- Kyazze Ivan Evans
- Bolingo Annet Abigaba
- Oundo Godfrey
- Nabende David
- Akatukunda Joel Kakuru
- Nakayiza Justine
- Murungi Philbert Nyakahuma
- Atoe Moses
- Wakasadha Godfrey
- Angoli Peter
- Kukundakwe Amos Mpaka
- Njuki Mariam
- Apolot Joy Christine
- Wasajja Robert
- Muhendo Peter
- Nandhuki Ivan Jonathan
- Okot Samuel William
- Waira Sam Benson