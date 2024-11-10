117 Ugandan migrant workers repatriated from UAE, over 1,000 still stranded

At least 117 Ugandans who are part of a larger group of Ugandan migrant workers stranded in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) were at the weekend returned home as part of government of Uganda’s repatriation efforts after they were granted amnesty by the Abu Dhabi government.

Over 1,000 Ugandans are still held in the Middle East and are being accused of various crimes including theft, contract substitution, and human trafficking, among others.

Of these detainees, 720 are in Saudi Arabia, 180 in Dubai, and 62 in Qatar. These are expected to be repatriated once negotiations between the two governments are complete.

State Minister for Labor, Employment, and Industrial Relations, Esther Davinia Anyakun who has been one of the officials behind the repatriation exercise following the signing of a bilateral agreement to pardon Ugandan migrant workers explained that most of them were caught on the wrong side of Sharia law that governs UAE.





"The office of the President, under the visionary leadership of President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, stands firm alongside us in this endeavor, ready to support and uplift every Ugandan living abroad," she said.

The minister also noted efforts are being undertaken by the government to scout for job opportunities for skilled Ugandan workers.

Senior Presidential Advisor on Diaspora Affairs, Ambassador Abbey Walusimbi, who is also part of the officials on the mission to repatriate the stranded Ugandans, stressed that their plight calls for enhanced collaboration and coordination between stakeholders.

"The documented cases of distressed Ugandans, especially domestic workers warrants the expeditious repatriation and reintegration process," Mr Walusimbi said before cautioning errant individuals and companies against trafficking unsuspecting Ugandans to the Gulf countries.

Adding: “Dozens including pregnant women, have been returned home in similar fashion since November 1 when Hon. Esther Anyakun and I arrived in Riyadh to document distressed cases. Over 200 migrant workers have been repatriated in a sequenced manner. A plane carrying repatriated workers lands at Entebbe, on a daily basis since November 1."

Ambassador Walusimbi further revealed that by January 2025, all the 742 distressed Ugandan workers would have been returned home.