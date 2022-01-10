12 ADF rebels killed during heavy fighting in Ituri

Lieutenant Jules Ngongo, the spokesperson of the Congolese government army in Ituri province. Photo | AFP

By  U R N

New Agency

Uganda Radio Network

What you need to know:

  • According to Lieutenant Jules Ngongo, the spokesperson of the government army in Ituri province, the incident occurred in the wee hours of Friday morning at around 5am when rebels attacked Otmaber and Mambelenga villages.  

At least 12 rebels have been killed during heavy fighting between the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) in conjunction with Mai Mai militiamen, and the Congolese army in two villages, south of the 'Irumu territory, Ituri province, eastern Democratic Republic of Congo.  

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.