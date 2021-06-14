12 Golf Club revellers arrested over violating SoPs

By Andrew Bagala More by this Author

Pleas by Uganda Golf Club leadership to release their members who were arrested on allegations of violating guidelines against the spread of coronavirus fell on deaf ears yesterday.

Police arrested 12 people at Golf Course Club in Kampala City at the weekend for allegedly violating curfew time and not observing the standard operation procedures aimed at preventing the spread of Covid-19.

The acting golf captain, Ms Ruth Ssali, in the statement said they were trying to secure their release.

“Efforts are underway to secure their release on bond. We request that you remain calm and please observe and adhere to the SoPs,” Ms Ssali stated.

However, the deputy spokesman of Kampala Metropolitan Police, Mr Luke Owoyesigyire, said they will only release the suspects after the guidance from the office of Director of Public Prosecutions.

“Their files are being processed so that they can be taken to court on Monday for disobeying lawful orders and doing acts that are likely to spread an infectious disease,” Mr Owoyesigyire said.

He said they will arrest whoever violates SoPs regardless of their social class.

Police have tightened enforcement of the regulations since the begining of this month.

After the surge of coronavirus cases in Uganda, police stepped up their operations against violators of Ministry of Health guidelines.

Kampala City, Wakiso and Mukono are the areas most affected by coronavirus. Government has suspended inter-district public transport to stop the spread of the virus.

Police are also facing challenges of where to detain the suspects.

At Masaka City Central Police Station, one detained suspect tested positive for coronavirus and another was evacuated to the hospital in a serious condition.

The cell was holding 40 suspects. The police management is planning on how to isolate its officers who come into contact with those infected.